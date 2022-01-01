Menu

Noria B-Y

PARIS

En résumé

Bonjour and Welcome to my profile !

- 10years attracting and recruiting students, fresh graduates and experienced candidates across multiples countries ( France, Belgium, Spain, Switzerland, UAE, Turkey, China...)

- Employer Branding, Professional social network, media plan, campus recruiting, online and offline events, marketing, ROI tracking

- Diversity and Inclusion ( senior, women and disabled attraction), Cross cultural environment

- Candidates and Partners experiences

Mes compétences :
Retail
Networking
Sourcing talents
Éducation
Recruitment and Employer Branding
Team Spirit
Managing diversity
Gestion de portefeuille client
Talent Acquisition

Entreprises

  • APPLE - Global Talent Attraction Manager- Programs

    PARIS 2014 - maintenant Part of the Global Talent Attraction Team, my role is to attract great Talent to Apple through Community Engagement
    (Areas of responsibilities:, France, Belgium, Spain, Geneva, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates)

    • Talent Attraction strategies in complex and challenging countries

    • Recruiting for the Apple Store Leader Program pan EMEIA (attraction & candidates assessment)

    • Present Apple values and career opportunities to passive and active candidates

    • Support the positive employment brand through exceptional event delivery

    • Budget Management & Event negotiation

    • Fosters strong and collaborative working relationships with leaders across the company.

    • Inclusion and Diversity Talent attraction strategy ( disabled, females, seniors candidates, Chinese, Russian, Arabic speakers or Emirati candidates... )

    • Utilize Talent Acquisition technical knowledge to direct and develop processes, measurements and tools

    • Education Tax ( taxe apprentissage)

  • APPLE - EMEA Campus Program Manager

    PARIS 2011 - 2014 Part of the EMEA Recruiting Team, my role is to “attract and select the best talents” for our Apple Retail Stores in France, Spain, Geneva.
    • Raise awareness of Apple retail as Employer of choice toward students, alumni, graduates...
    • Drive pipeline and increase the amount of qualified applicants ( leadership and non leadership roles across Europe)
    • Maintain strong relationships with key preferred schools
    • Organize offline activities ( career events, on campus assessment ...)
    • Manage online activities and measure ROI( job postings, professional network,targeted mailing, banners... )
    • Education Tax ( taxe apprentissage )
    • Recruiting for the Apple Store Leader Program (attraction & candidates assessment )
    • Partner around Diversity outreach according to legal requirements across EMEA (attraction & execution)
    • Analyze research on Student & Graduate trends
    • Budget management & event negotiation
    • Share expertise on professional social network among the recruiting team

  • VIADEO - Recruiting Key Account - EUROPE

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Viadeo is a professional social network with over 50 million members worldwide .

    Viadeo is used by those who want to:
    • Increase their business opportunities (to discover new clients, staff and business partners)
    • Enhance their visibility and their online reputation
    • Manage and develop their network of professional contacts.

    I was in charge of the Recruiting activity for Europe, helping companies and Hr agencies to recruit the best candidates worldwide . Target countries : UK, BENELUX,SWITZERLAND

    VIADEO provides specific tools to target highly qualified candidates :

    1/ Sourcing:
    - Talent Bank ( = headhunting tool )
    - Job ads

    2/ Visibility:
    - Targeted e-mail
    - Banners
    - Company page

    3/ Employer branding:
    - HR community

  • GROUPE VOCATIS- STUDYRAMA -  INTERNATIONAL MANAGER- EDUCATION

    2006 - 2009 Studyrama is a multimedia communication group specialized in the Recruitment of students (undergraduates, graduates, postgraduates, MBA) , recent graduates and professionals.

    Assignments:
    - I helped Schools to recruit students in France, Switzerland and Belgium
    - I recommended and sold multimedia communication plans: Internet, Fairs, Direct Marketing, Print, Publishing and Email
    - I held meetings with Prestigious Schools and Universities across Europe
    - I was in charge of organizing a career fair in Belgium ( partnership, media plan, selling stands to prestigious schools, embassies, language courses, companies...)
    - I optimized revenues and market share in assigned areas
    - I help meetings and negotiations in multiethnic environments
    - I was in contact the largest student organization: AIESEC
    - I analyzed Education Systems in each market
    - I researched and attended the major Educational fairs in Europe

    Target countries : Spain, Benelux, Ireland and Germany

Formations

  • INSEEC

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Master degree in Management and International Business

    European Markets, Asian Market, Emerging markets ( China, India, Brasil )

  • IDRAC

    Paris 2003 - 2006 BA in Marketing and Management

    Third year done in Madrid : College for International Studies
    (american college in Madrid) - Double degree American/Spanish