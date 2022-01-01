Bonjour and Welcome to my profile !
- 10years attracting and recruiting students, fresh graduates and experienced candidates across multiples countries ( France, Belgium, Spain, Switzerland, UAE, Turkey, China...)
- Employer Branding, Professional social network, media plan, campus recruiting, online and offline events, marketing, ROI tracking
- Diversity and Inclusion ( senior, women and disabled attraction), Cross cultural environment
- Candidates and Partners experiences
Mes compétences :
Retail
Networking
Sourcing talents
Éducation
Recruitment and Employer Branding
Team Spirit
Managing diversity
Gestion de portefeuille client
Talent Acquisition