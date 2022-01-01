Retail
Noria BALLA
Noria BALLA
En résumé
Entreprises
SCIC Habitat Rhône Alpes
- Responsable de secteur
2002 - maintenant
Responsable d'une équipe de 10 personnes et garante du budget d'entretien courant d'un secteur immobilier
APL Location
- Dirigeante
1997 - 2002
Dirigeante de deux agences de location d'appartements avec huit salariés en région parisienne
Formations
L'IPAC D'Annecy
Annecy
2014 - 2015
International professional certified coach (IPCC)
Un programme de certification internationale en coaching professionnel.
IPAC
Annecy
2013 - 2013
Master 2 manager du développement commercial
IPAC (Annecy)
Annecy
2011 - 2012
Bachelor business unit manager
Ecole Pigier
Paris
1996 - 1997
Lycée Hélène Boucher
Tremblay En France
1995 - 1996
Bac pro comptabilité
Réseau
Balleydier LAURENT
Bernard LABRO
Frédéric AUBIN
Jean-Christophe GODIN
Laura ADAM
Lisa PILENKO
Ludovic POLES
Nadine SANTONI
Raman MEGUENNI-TANI