Noria BALLA

Entreprises

  • SCIC Habitat Rhône Alpes - Responsable de secteur

    2002 - maintenant Responsable d'une équipe de 10 personnes et garante du budget d'entretien courant d'un secteur immobilier

  • APL Location - Dirigeante

    1997 - 2002 Dirigeante de deux agences de location d'appartements avec huit salariés en région parisienne

Formations

  • L'IPAC D'Annecy

    Annecy 2014 - 2015 International professional certified coach (IPCC)

    Un programme de certification internationale en coaching professionnel.

  • IPAC

    Annecy 2013 - 2013 Master 2 manager du développement commercial

  • IPAC (Annecy)

    Annecy 2011 - 2012 Bachelor business unit manager

  • Ecole Pigier

    Paris 1996 - 1997

  • Lycée Hélène Boucher

    Tremblay En France 1995 - 1996 Bac pro comptabilité

