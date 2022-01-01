Norman CRAIG

Citoyen Britannique, vivant actuellement au Canada, je souhaite venir m'installer en France et recherche activement un emploi. Je suis en mesure de communiquer en français à un niveau débutant et j'étudie actuellement pour améliorer mon français.



PROFESSIONAL SUMMARY



Hard working, highly motivated senior mechanical aerospace technician, with a strong acumen for process improvement, product and business development. Over 15 years experience, excelling in both the aerospace and automotive engineering industries in research, development and production environments. Positive and motivational manager who identifies team/ business needs inline with company strategies, implementing solutions and exceeding expectations in customer deliverables.





Mes compétences :

Aircraft

CATIA

Problem Solving

Welding

Scheduling of work and monitoring turnaround time

Quality Assurance

Project Team Skills

Procurement

Process Improvement

Presentation Skills

Overhead Cranes

New Aircraft Development

Mechanical Engineering

Mechanical Design

Excellent computer literacy skills

Civil Aircraft

Business Development