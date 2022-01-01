Menu

Norman CRAIG

PAU

En résumé

Citoyen Britannique, vivant actuellement au Canada, je souhaite venir m'installer en France et recherche activement un emploi. Je suis en mesure de communiquer en français à un niveau débutant et j'étudie actuellement pour améliorer mon français.

PROFESSIONAL SUMMARY

Hard working, highly motivated senior mechanical aerospace technician, with a strong acumen for process improvement, product and business development. Over 15 years experience, excelling in both the aerospace and automotive engineering industries in research, development and production environments. Positive and motivational manager who identifies team/ business needs inline with company strategies, implementing solutions and exceeding expectations in customer deliverables.


Mes compétences :
Aircraft
CATIA
Problem Solving
Welding
Scheduling of work and monitoring turnaround time
Quality Assurance
Project Team Skills
Procurement
Process Improvement
Presentation Skills
Overhead Cranes
New Aircraft Development
Mechanical Engineering
Mechanical Design
Excellent computer literacy skills
Civil Aircraft
Business Development

Entreprises

  • RotoMaster International - Test Manager

    2015 - 2015 • Organization of program management meetings, to ensure all key stakeholders involvement in work priorities.
    • Scheduling of work and monitoring turnaround time (TAT) exceeding expectations in department KPI’s.
    • Generating training matrices and manuals to develop test team performance.
    • Creating and implementing maintenance/ calibration manual, to improve equipment reliability/ accuracy.
    • Creating tooling and inventory management system to improve process efficiency.
    • Design and implementation of alternative facility layout to improve workflow/ process efficiency, using SolidWorks.
    • Design of test stand/ service facility upgrades for improved equipment reliability and process productivity.
    • Upgrade of existing LabVIEW HMI architecture to improve test equipment operational efficiency and reliability.

  • Westport Innovations - Test Team Lead

    2014 - 2014 • Creating training manuals, processes and procedures to identify best practice and improve efficiency.
    • Managing a team of 13 dedicated technicians/ technologists to complete daily tasks and duties effectively.
    • Coordination with safety department to maintain and improve operator-working environment.
    • Implementation of test lab reorganization using 5S/ Lean fundamentals to improve process efficiency.
    • Liaising with internal customers to ensure test plans, deadlines and quality standards were met/ exceeded.

  • AgustaWestland - Senior Engineering Technician

    2006 - 2014 This position supported 27 complex production/ development transmission test stands, for the following military & civil aircraft: AW101, AW129, AW139, AW149, AW159, AW169, Apache, Gazelle, Lynx, Puma and Seaking (S61).

    Management/ Quality Assurance

    • Created new job descriptions and supporting training material, for the three departmental grading levels, in accordance with QA/ HSE regulations, to ensure all staff acquire the best possible training, relevant to their job role.
    • Responsible for creating SOPs and test manuals to best utilise labour and ensure quality/ consistency of product.
    • Delivering training based on practical qualifications and knowledge of processes.
    • Ensured all new plant test equipment was updated in SAP MRP system, and that work was planned accordingly.
    • Implemented the use of SAP DMS, to allow operatives access to working documentation at the correct issue.
    • Use of SAP MRP, to plan test process workflow to ensure turnaround time and delivery schedule adherence.
    • Involved in top-level management meetings, communicating departmental issues and solutions to ensure deadlines for deliverables were met and customer satisfaction is achieved and exceeded.
    • Scheduling and management of test rig support activities based on production requirements.
    • Management of projects, and control of contractors to meet deadlines and budget.
    • Created department functional manual, detailing all quality documents derived from ISO 9001, that govern working practices, standards and procedures within the department.

    New Aircraft Development/ R&D

    • Developing 4 new major aircraft platforms transmission, for both civil and military markets, ensuring compliance to CAA/ EASA/ FAA regulations and supporting the transition from development to production.
    • Implementing and conducting R&D transmission tests for a European collaboration tilt rotor aircraft.

    Mechanical Design/ Instrumentation

    • Design of custom aircraft transmission tooling using 2D and 3D design packages, including CATIA V5.
    • Designing modifications and improvements to existing transmissions test rigs.
    • Design and installation of modbus data acquisition system, for R&D/ new aircraft Development programs.
    • Specification, selection and procurement of equipment, to monitor required test parameters.
    • Project managing budget, installation, labour resource and critical path to meet deadlines.
    • Programming SCADA software to communicate data to machine and user.
    • Created test rig configuration file to record; the program, parameters, calibration values and hardware.

    Process Efficiency/ Equipment Reliability

    • Introduction of improved oil management system for safe handling, storage and usage for the department.
    • Hands on operation of plant test equipment; to troubleshoot issues and implement improved solutions.
    • Competent to interpret electrical diagrams and identify faults, liaising with electrical engineers to resolve issues.
    • High proficiency in problem solving and fixing technical breakdowns efficiently.
    • Created and implemented planned maintenance schedules, in accordance with OEM’s requirements.
    • Implemented calibration management system for test department, in conjunction with the calibration authority.
    • Liaising with OEM’s and customers, on technical issues both nationally and internationally.

    Health, Safety & Environment (HSE)

    • Creating and implementing a plan of improvement, to take a non-conforming area, to a high standard of HSE.
    • Carrying out monthly inspection/ quarterly audits with safety representative to maintain a safe working area.

  • GKN - Aircraft Machinist

    Arnage 2003 - 2006 • Programming, setting and operating CNC Gleason spiral bevel gear-cutting machines.
    • Reading and interpreting engineering drawings, machining/ developing gears to required tolerances and standards.
    • Use of CMM to inspect component and ensure conformity to drawing specification.
    • Ensuring components are complete within production deadlines.
    • Proactively engaged in Lean, 5S, OEE and SMED initiatives to improve process efficiency.

  • GKN - Manufacturing Apprentice

    Arnage 1999 - 2003 • Completed advanced modern apprenticeship, qualifying as a skilled spiral bevel gear cutter/ aircraft machinist.
    • Gained engineering skills in: machining, welding, electrical and electronics.
    • Acquired practical experience in manufacturing and assembly of high precision aircraft components.
    • Maintenance of transmission test rigs, to maintain compliance to OEM design standard.
    • Experience in procurement of bought out aircraft components, working with suppliers and expediting orders.

Formations

  • Bournemouth University (Bournemouth)

    Bournemouth 2004 - 2008 Higher National Diploma - Mechanical Engineering

  • Bournemouth University (Bournemouth)

    Bournemouth 2003 - 2004 BTEC Maths & Science For Mechanical Engineering

  • Yeovil College (Yeovil)

    Yeovil 1999 - 2003 Advanced Modern Apprenticeship / City & Guilds

Réseau

