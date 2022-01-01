Norman CRAIG

Citoyen Britannique, vivant actuellement au Canada, je souhaite venir m'installer en France et recherche activement un emploi. Je suis en mesure de communiquer en français à un niveau débutant et j'étudie actuellement pour améliorer mon français.
PROFESSIONAL SUMMARY
Hard working, highly motivated senior mechanical aerospace technician, with a strong acumen for process improvement, product and business development. Over 15 years experience, excelling in both the aerospace and automotive engineering industries in research, development and production environments. Positive and motivational manager who identifies team/ business needs inline with company strategies, implementing solutions and exceeding expectations in customer deliverables.
Mes compétences :
Aircraft
CATIA
Problem Solving
Welding
Scheduling of work and monitoring turnaround time
Quality Assurance
Project Team Skills
Procurement
Process Improvement
Presentation Skills
Overhead Cranes
New Aircraft Development
Mechanical Engineering
Mechanical Design
Excellent computer literacy skills
Civil Aircraft
Business Development
