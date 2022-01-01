Menu

Normen TEBOULBI

Aix en Provence

En résumé

Chargé de développement commercial chez FOSELEV côte d'azur.

Entreprises

  • FOSELEV SAS - Commercial

    Aix en Provence 2015 - maintenant

Formations

  • IDRAC (Sophia Antipolis)

    Sophia Antipolis 2011 - 2014

Réseau