Norohanitra Tabita RAHOLIARIMANANA

Proven more than 3 years experiences in Human Resources
In-depth knowledge of organizational assessment, and employment law
Flexible and used to working under pressure
Strong work ethic and good sense of responsibility and confidentiality
Very familiar with internet and Microsoft Offices
Good in English, French and Malagasy
Mes compétences :
all facets
Writing Job Descriptions
Interviewing Candidates
Administration
Talent Management
HR Policies and Procedures
Organising training
Reference Checking
Team Building
Human Resources
Odoo
SPSS
OpenERP