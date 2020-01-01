Norohanitra Tabita RAHOLIARIMANANA

Proven more than 3 years experiences in Human Resources

In-depth knowledge of organizational assessment, and employment law

Flexible and used to working under pressure

Strong work ethic and good sense of responsibility and confidentiality

Very familiar with internet and Microsoft Offices

Good in English, French and Malagasy



Mes compétences :

all facets

Writing Job Descriptions

Interviewing Candidates

Administration

Talent Management

HR Policies and Procedures

Organising training

Reference Checking

Team Building

Human Resources

Odoo

SPSS

OpenERP