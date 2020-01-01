Menu

Norohanitra Tabita RAHOLIARIMANANA

Antananarivo

En résumé

Proven more than 3 years experiences in Human Resources
In-depth knowledge of organizational assessment, and employment law
Flexible and used to working under pressure
Strong work ethic and good sense of responsibility and confidentiality
Very familiar with internet and Microsoft Offices
Good in English, French and Malagasy

Mes compétences :
all facets
Writing Job Descriptions
Interviewing Candidates
Administration
Talent Management
HR Policies and Procedures
Organising training
Reference Checking
Team Building
Human Resources
Odoo
SPSS
OpenERP

Entreprises

  • Smartone - Recruitment Manager

    Antananarivo 2020 - maintenant

  • Ingenosya Madagascar - Human Resources Manager

    Antananarivo 2018 - 2019 * Responsible for all facets of recruitment
    * Preparing or updating employment records
    * Ensuring new hire paperwork is completed and processed
    * Addressing any employment relations issues
    * Processing transfers, promotions, and terminations

  • Vivetic - Recruitment officer

    Antananarivo 2016 - 2018 * Responsible for all facets of recruitment
    * Writing job descriptions and Advertise job opportunities
    * Interviewing applicants
    * Administering pre-employment tests
    * Preparing or updating employment records related to hiring and terminating

  • Telma Madagascar - Intern - Administration and payroll

    Antananarivo 2016 - 2016 * Preparing or updating employment records related to hiring, transferring, promoting, and terminating
    * Assist the Human Resources Specialist
    * Explaining human resources policies, procedures, laws, and standards to new and existing interns
    * Overseeing hiring process, which includes coordinating job posts, reviewing resumes, and performing reference checks

  • Groupe Basan - Intern - Talent management

    2015 - 2016 * Recruitment
    * Assist the Human Resources Officer for the talent management
    * Organising training and team building sessions
    * Maintaining records of employee participation in all training and development programs

  • Hotel Colbert - Intern - Human Resources Department

    2014 - 2014 * Study and observation of Human Resources at Colbert Hotel

  • GENIEMETRIS SA - Intern & Administrative and Financial Manager

    2012 - 2012 * Launch study of the new subdivision project
    * Entering counts,

  • Adventist University Zurcher - Event organizer

    2011 - 2013 Event organizer, registration and filling of documents at Adventist

Formations

  • English Teaching Program, American Cultural Center (Antananarivo)

    Antananarivo 2017 - maintenant Pre-advenced level

  • IAE Institut Administration Des Entreprises

    Poitiers 2014 - 2015 Master - Human Resources Management

    National Institute of Accounting Sciences and Business Administration (INSCAE) and at the Institute of Business Administration (IAE) of Poitiers

  • INSCAE-Institut National Des Sciences Comptables Et De L'Administration D'Entreprises INSCAE (Antananarivo)

    Antananarivo 2013 - 2014 Master - Business Administration

  • Université Adventiste Zurcher (Antsirabe)

    Antsirabe 2010 - 2013 Bachelors Degree - Business Management

  • University Of Antananarivo (Antananarivo)

    Antananarivo 2007 - 2009 Student of Economics

