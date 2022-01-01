Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nossair RADOUI
Ajouter
Nossair RADOUI
TANGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Confidentiel
- Responsable ressources Humaines
2012 - 2016
- Recrutement
- Intégration
- Formation
- Gestion de la paie
SBGS
- Superviseur de distribution
Agadir
2010 - 2010
Formations
ENCG Agadir (Agadir)
Agadir
2010 - 2012
HR Management
Réseau
Abdelhamid WEQQASSE
Abdellatif BOURRAS ING-MBA
Ahmed EL AMINE
Imane ANNITRA
Laila LAKLACH
Malika IKR
Mohammed Amine BARNOUSI
Najla RAMI
Saad KHOUDARI
Taoufik EL MAIFI