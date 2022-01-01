Menu

Notcha YANNICK CHONKWI

DOUALA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
sales management
payroll management
manage precautionary cash
financial management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Good communication skills

Entreprises

  • University of Bamenda - Student Work

    2014 - 2014 Experience Program through courses offered and seminars.

  • National Financial Credit Bank - Loan officer

    2013 - 2013 General banking operations(e.g account opening, granting of loans,clearing,payment of salaries, marketing etc)

  • Tink Tank Plus - Marketing agent

    2011 - 2011 marketing agent, tink tank plus commercial avenue, Bamenda.
    OTHERS SKILLS
    * Good communication skills and Business prospecting skills ;
    * Well organized and result oriented
    * Creative and able to work under pressure. ;
    * Good in building relationship and can work in a team. ;
    * Productive and able to carry out financial management tasks e.g. can manage cash accurately, predicting when cash payment requirements will occur and can manage precautionary cash to safeguard against emergencies. ;
    * Able to carry out tasks in accounting such as recording and analyzing accounting data for decision making.

Formations

  • University Of Bamenda (Bamenda)

    Bamenda 2012 - 2014 Bachelors Degree( Bachelor in Business Administration)

    : Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration(BBA),(second class upper), in Accounting and Finance,

  • G.B.H.S Bamendankwe. ; (Bamenda)

    Bamenda 2008 - 2010 GCE Qualifications

    Advance Levels (3 papers), G.B.H.S Bamendankwe. ;

  • G.B.H.S Bamendankwe. ; (Bamenda)

    Bamenda 2005 - 2008 GCE Ordinary level

    COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE
    * Computer Knowledge - Sage SAARI (Accounting procedures, stock/sales management and payroll management), Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher,)

