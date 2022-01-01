Notcha YANNICK CHONKWI

Mes compétences :
sales management
payroll management
manage precautionary cash
financial management
OTHERS SKILLS
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Good communication skills
Entreprises
University of Bamenda
- Student Work
2014 - 2014Experience Program through courses offered and seminars.
National Financial Credit Bank
- Loan officer
2013 - 2013General banking operations(e.g account opening, granting of loans,clearing,payment of salaries, marketing etc)
Tink Tank Plus
- Marketing agent
2011 - 2011marketing agent, tink tank plus commercial avenue, Bamenda.
* Good communication skills and Business prospecting skills ;
* Well organized and result oriented
* Creative and able to work under pressure. ;
* Good in building relationship and can work in a team. ;
* Productive and able to carry out financial management tasks e.g. can manage cash accurately, predicting when cash payment requirements will occur and can manage precautionary cash to safeguard against emergencies. ;
* Able to carry out tasks in accounting such as recording and analyzing accounting data for decision making.
Formations
University Of Bamenda (Bamenda)
Bamenda2012 - 2014Bachelors Degree( Bachelor in Business Administration)
: Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration(BBA),(second class upper), in Accounting and Finance,
G.B.H.S Bamendankwe. ; (Bamenda)
Bamenda2008 - 2010GCE Qualifications
Advance Levels (3 papers), G.B.H.S Bamendankwe. ;
G.B.H.S Bamendankwe. ; (Bamenda)
Bamenda2005 - 2008GCE Ordinary level
COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE
* Computer Knowledge - Sage SAARI (Accounting procedures, stock/sales management and payroll management), Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher,)