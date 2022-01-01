Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nouar ESSADEK
Ajouter
Nouar ESSADEK
ALGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Saeti
- Ingenieur
2013 - maintenant
Centre National d'Etudes & de Recherches Appliquées en Urbanisme (CNERU)
- Ingénieur VRD
2012 - 2013
Formations
Ecole Nationale Superieure Des Travaux Publics (Alger)
Alger
2005 - 2012
Réseau
K. IBRAHIM
Nawel MOUHOUBI