Nouha DAMAK

2006 - 2006a company that manages two hotels and my position was the secretary of the general manager there, i was responsible for mailing, typing, managing agenda...
International Monastir Films Services
- Secretary
2006 - maintenantAn international company that shoots foreign films in tunisia, it prepares autorisations, permits and different facilities that helps shooting in tunisia. My position was a secretary that should stay in the office to be the link between different crew of the film in different locations, mailing, translation, typing, administration tasks..