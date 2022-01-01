Menu

Nouha DAMAK

TUNIS

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Gesthobel - Secretary

    2006 - 2006 a company that manages two hotels and my position was the secretary of the general manager there, i was responsible for mailing, typing, managing agenda...

  • International Monastir Films Services - Secretary

    2006 - maintenant An international company that shoots foreign films in tunisia, it prepares autorisations, permits and different facilities that helps shooting in tunisia. My position was a secretary that should stay in the office to be the link between different crew of the film in different locations, mailing, translation, typing, administration tasks..

Formations

  • University Of Manouba (Manouba)

    Manouba 1999 - 2005 english department linguistics

    faculty of arts and human science

Réseau

