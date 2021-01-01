Menu

Nouhad BACHNAK/3D-MID TECHNOLOGY

  • Managing Director
  • Sunway Cummunication
Bettlach

Entreprises

  • Sunway Cummunication - Managing Director

    Direction générale | Bettlach 2021 - maintenant

  • Multiple Dimensions AG - CTO/Founder

    Bruegg 2014 - 2021

  • Cicor - Director 3D-MID Technology

    Boudry 2011 - 2014

  • Harting AG/Mitronics - Manager R&D and Operations (3D-MID Technology)

    Biel/Bienne 2007 - 2010

  • Hypertac GmbH (Smiths Group) - Manager R&D

    Deggendorf 2005 - 2007

  • Tyco Electronics - Project Manager/Automotive

    Speyer 2001 - 2005

  • Siemens VDO - Engineer Product Development

    Schwalbach a. T. 1997 - 2000

