Nouhad BACHNAK/3D-MID TECHNOLOGY

Entreprises
Sunway Cummunication
- Managing Director
Direction générale | Bettlach
2021 - maintenant
Multiple Dimensions AG
- CTO/Founder
Bruegg
2014 - 2021
Cicor
- Director 3D-MID Technology
Boudry
2011 - 2014
Harting AG/Mitronics
- Manager R&D and Operations (3D-MID Technology)
Biel/Bienne
2007 - 2010
Hypertac GmbH (Smiths Group)
- Manager R&D
Deggendorf
2005 - 2007
Tyco Electronics
- Project Manager/Automotive
Speyer
2001 - 2005
Siemens VDO
- Engineer Product Development
Schwalbach a. T.
1997 - 2000
Formations
Réseau
