Menu

Nouidjem BEN KHOLIF

DJELFA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
La coordination

Entreprises

  • COJAAL - Ingenieur Topographe

    maintenant

  • CONDOTTE - Responsable Comptabilité des travaux

    2015 - maintenant

  • Astaldi - Responsable comptabilité des travaux

    2012 - 2015

  • RIZZANI DE ECCHAR - Ingenieur Topographe

    2010 - 2011 Ingénieur topographe

  • Entreprise Nationale de Geophysique - Ingenieur, Chef de brigade topographique

    2007 - 2009

  • SIDEM Engineering - Ingenieur Topographe

    2005 - 2007

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau