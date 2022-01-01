Menu

Nouioui FARES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Aman Bank - BES Group مصرف الأمان - Ingenieur System de communication Core Banking Sys Flexcube Oracle ·

    2014 - maintenant Oracle Flexcube 12 core banking system setup

    Participate on the migration to the new version of Oracle flexcube core banking system 12.03. I was involved in the data clearing and migration, collection of the required reports, interfaces with the other systems and coordination between the integrator team(JMR-info tech from india ) and the bank employees and creating reports was with the Oracle product Business Intelligence Publisher from oracle database .

  • Ligne apollon - Ingenieur informatique et sys Admin

    2013 - 2014

  • ACTI GROUP - INGÉNIEUR Technico commercial

    El Kram 2013 - 2013

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale D'Ingenieur Gabès

    maintenant

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :