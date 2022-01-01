Nouioui FARES

Aman Bank - BES Group مصرف الأمان
- Ingenieur System de communication Core Banking Sys Flexcube Oracle ·
2014 - maintenantOracle Flexcube 12 core banking system setup
Participate on the migration to the new version of Oracle flexcube core banking system 12.03. I was involved in the data clearing and migration, collection of the required reports, interfaces with the other systems and coordination between the integrator team(JMR-info tech from india ) and the bank employees and creating reports was with the Oracle product Business Intelligence Publisher from oracle database .
Ligne apollon
- Ingenieur informatique et sys Admin