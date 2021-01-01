Noureddine BOUMDOUHA

BOUMDOUHA Noureddine currently works at the Laboratory of Engineering of Polymer Materials (IMP-UMR 5223), Institut National des Sciences Appliquées de Lyon (INSA). BOUMDOUHA supports research in Polymer Science in Elaboration and Dynamic Characterization of Polymer Foams. Their most recent publication is "Mechanical and chemical characterizations of filled polyurethane foams used for non-lethal projectiles." at the International Forum at the Royal Academy, Brussels, Belgium, in 2019.