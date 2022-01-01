Menu

En résumé

Mes compétences :
preparation of financial reports and filings
manage the food pantries
manage the finances
manage the car
Taxation
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Outlook
Assembly Plants

Entreprises

  • EU-Vietnam Business Network (EVBN) - Business Support Officer

    2014 - maintenant * Support and implementation of all administrative and secretarial works ;
    * Arrange office supplies and administrate contracts ;
    * Prepare travel and accommodations arrangements ;
    * Arrange and organize meetings with relevant stakeholders, in close cooperation with team,
    * Support events team in events organization both in Vietnam and Europe ;
    * Support in creating and implementing content on the website ;
    * Support in creating and managing contacts database for newsletter & events ;
    * Support Project Accountant in financial matters, such as preparation of financial reports and
    filings with authorities,
    * Translations and other tasks as assigned by Project Director.

  • Red Gecko - Guest relationship & Co-manager

    2013 - 2014 1 year of experience in communication, organization -bar, Hoi An city:

    * Serve and take care of the clients ;
    * Assist in preparing the meals
    * Follow and manage the food pantries ;
    * Create the different menus offering a wide choice of European and Vietnamese gastronomy ;
    * Decorate the restaurant & bar.

  • A.R.E.N.A - French Representative Office in HCM City - Secretary & Assistant Manager

    2011 - 2012 18 months of experience in organization and administration

    * Respond to all incoming phone calls and welcome visitors ;
    * Book the air ticket & hotel for Chief Representative and all staffs to travel in Vietnam, and apply visa for their trips at abroad,
    * Arrange and manage the car for staffs to visit the factory, suppliers ;
    * Renew Work Permit, Resident card for Chief Rep and foreign employees ;
    * Make vcards, vcalendar, travel report ;
    * Follow & update office stationery, inventory, and staff directory ;
    * Follow the procedures of sending/ receiving samples & docs by TNT, DHL.. ;
    * Prepare the meeting room (visio, projector...), interpret for GM and for foreign employees at the meeting and write the reports if any,
    * Follow and pay the monthly expenses (office renting fee, electricity, water,...) ;
    * Withdrawn and follow the bank statement
    * Declare PIT tax payment ;
    * Be responsible for IT (email accounts, computer...)

  • Independent tourguide & New Beginnings Spa - Guest relation & Independent tourguide

    2009 - 2011 2 years of experience in interpretation, communication, organization:

    + Independent tourguide in Hoi An city:

    * Offer the tourists the amazing excursions and creative tours ;
    * Provide the visitors the pertinent information to help them to understand the Vietnamese culture in general and of Hoi An in particular,
    * Set up the good relationship and good cooperation with the partners: tourist companies, booking offices, hotels...
    * Catch well the situation and update all the information of tourism market to organize and sell
    the creative and specific tours.

    + Manager of New Beginnings Spa in Hoi An city:

    * Offer the customers the professional advices and services ;
    * Take care of the clients ;
    * Training, cooperate and motivate all the staffs ;
    * Follow and manage the finances (product stock, bills, salary, bonus...)

