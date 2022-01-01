Mes compétences :
preparation of financial reports and filings
manage the food pantries
manage the finances
manage the car
Taxation
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Outlook
Assembly Plants
Entreprises
EU-Vietnam Business Network (EVBN)
- Business Support Officer
2014 - maintenant * Support and implementation of all administrative and secretarial works ;
* Arrange office supplies and administrate contracts ;
* Prepare travel and accommodations arrangements ;
* Arrange and organize meetings with relevant stakeholders, in close cooperation with team,
* Support events team in events organization both in Vietnam and Europe ;
* Support in creating and implementing content on the website ;
* Support in creating and managing contacts database for newsletter & events ;
* Support Project Accountant in financial matters, such as preparation of financial reports and
filings with authorities,
* Translations and other tasks as assigned by Project Director.
Red Gecko
- Guest relationship & Co-manager
2013 - 20141 year of experience in communication, organization -bar, Hoi An city:
* Serve and take care of the clients ;
* Assist in preparing the meals
* Follow and manage the food pantries ;
* Create the different menus offering a wide choice of European and Vietnamese gastronomy ;
* Decorate the restaurant & bar.
A.R.E.N.A - French Representative Office in HCM City
- Secretary & Assistant Manager
2011 - 201218 months of experience in organization and administration
* Respond to all incoming phone calls and welcome visitors ;
* Book the air ticket & hotel for Chief Representative and all staffs to travel in Vietnam, and apply visa for their trips at abroad,
* Arrange and manage the car for staffs to visit the factory, suppliers ;
* Renew Work Permit, Resident card for Chief Rep and foreign employees ;
* Make vcards, vcalendar, travel report ;
* Follow & update office stationery, inventory, and staff directory ;
* Follow the procedures of sending/ receiving samples & docs by TNT, DHL.. ;
* Prepare the meeting room (visio, projector...), interpret for GM and for foreign employees at the meeting and write the reports if any,
* Follow and pay the monthly expenses (office renting fee, electricity, water,...) ;
* Withdrawn and follow the bank statement
* Declare PIT tax payment ;
* Be responsible for IT (email accounts, computer...)
2009 - 20112 years of experience in interpretation, communication, organization:
+ Independent tourguide in Hoi An city:
* Offer the tourists the amazing excursions and creative tours ;
* Provide the visitors the pertinent information to help them to understand the Vietnamese culture in general and of Hoi An in particular,
* Set up the good relationship and good cooperation with the partners: tourist companies, booking offices, hotels...
* Catch well the situation and update all the information of tourism market to organize and sell
the creative and specific tours.
+ Manager of New Beginnings Spa in Hoi An city:
* Offer the customers the professional advices and services ;
* Take care of the clients ;
* Training, cooperate and motivate all the staffs ;
* Follow and manage the finances (product stock, bills, salary, bonus...)