Obrizan NATALIA (NATALIA OBRIZAN)

Experience:

2015 - 2022 4SERVICE HOLDINGS GMBH (Austria) Global research holding company for customer experience (CX) management and innovative brand/service development Chief Legal Officer 2008 - 2015 HARES GROUP Industrial Engineering Activities Chief Legal Officer 1999 - 2008 MINISTRY OF INTERVIEWS Senior Investigator



Education

2009 Kyiv City Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Advocacy Certificate 2008 Kyiv National University of Internal Affairs (Kyiv) Post-graduate course: Candidate of Law Sciences 1999-2003 National Academy of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (Kyiv) Specialty: Jurisprudence Qualification: Lawyer 1993-1998 State Institute of Foreign Languages (Gorlovka, Donetsk Region) Specialty: English, German, Spanish Languages Qualification: Teacher of English, German, Spanish



Professional and other skills:

-Knowledge of legislation in the field of civil, commercial, criminal, administrative and corporate law (including KIK), international law in the field of corporate and tax law. - Skills in dealing with foreign jurisdictions and banks; registration and support of foreign companies. -Skills in contractual and claims work. - Skills in comprehensive legal support of business; negotiating. - Legal / legal audit; legislative work.

Languages:

English Polish German



Extras:

Analytical thinking Conscientiousness, honesty, commitment Ability to work in stressful situations Ability to organize work in a team Ready to make decisions and take responsibility Systematic improvement of professional competence Year of birth: 1977 Ability to travel: yes LANGUAGE: Ukrainian, Russian - fluent English - B2-C1 German and Spanish - A2 Polish - B1 I have a Polish card (Karta Polaka)

