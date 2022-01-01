Oliver GOHLKE

Mes compétences :
Microsoft SharePoint
Due Diligence
International business development
Business development
Product management
Product Lifecycle Management
Gestion de l'innovation
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
P-WAVE AG
- Président Conseil de Surveillance
Direction générale | Wohlen2023 - maintenant
Dublix Technology
- Conseiller technologique du conseil d'administration
Direction générale | Copenhague2017 - maintenant
Deltaway-Energy
- Business Development Manager
2016 - 2017
ALSTOM-Power
- Product Manager
Levallois-Perret Cedex2012 - 2015ALSTOM-Power / General Electric, Engineered Solutions (Thermal Services / Power Plants)
* Defines and implements product strategy
* Supports initiatives to improve product industrialization and execution capabilities as well as training
* Understands markets, customers, competitors and the competitive position
* Realizes innovation strategies and business cases for R&D projects
Martin GmbH
- Director Innovation and Sustainability
2011 - 2012Leading technology company for waste to energy (WTE) plants
* Strategic concepts for innovation and sustainability management
* Business Development
Martin GmbH
- Head of Research and Development
2006 - 2011Leading technology company for waste to energy (WTE) plants
* Managed R&D projects and strategy
* Successfully commercialized innovations in the fields of energy efficiency, product and ash quality, combustion technology, NOx reduction and new fuels
* Development of methodology for the use of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) in WTE applications
* Team led: 8 engineers
Martin GmbH
- Group Leader Process Development
2002 - 2006Leading technology company for waste to energy (WTE) plants
Martin GmbH
- R&D Engineer & Project Manager
1993 - 2002Leading technology company for waste to energy (WTE) plants
Formations
ESSEC & Mannheim Business School (Mannheim)
Mannheim2011 - 2013Master of Business Administration
Technische Universität München (München)
München1990 - 1993Doctor of Philosophy
Doctoral thesis (PhD) in Environmental Engineering
ECPM Ecole Européenne De Chimie, Polymères Et Matériaux De Strasbourg (Strasbourg)