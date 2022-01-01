Menu

Oliver GOHLKE

  • P-WAVE AG
  • Président Conseil de Surveillance

Wohlen

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft SharePoint
Due Diligence
International business development
Business development
Product management
Product Lifecycle Management
Gestion de l'innovation
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • P-WAVE AG - Président Conseil de Surveillance

    Direction générale | Wohlen 2023 - maintenant

  • Dublix Technology - Conseiller technologique du conseil d'administration

    Direction générale | Copenhague 2017 - maintenant

  • Deltaway-Energy - Business Development Manager

    2016 - 2017

  • ALSTOM-Power - Product Manager

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2012 - 2015 ALSTOM-Power / General Electric, Engineered Solutions (Thermal Services / Power Plants)
    * Defines and implements product strategy
    * Supports initiatives to improve product industrialization and execution capabilities as well as training
    * Understands markets, customers, competitors and the competitive position
    * Realizes innovation strategies and business cases for R&D projects

  • Martin GmbH - Director Innovation and Sustainability

    2011 - 2012 Leading technology company for waste to energy (WTE) plants
    * Strategic concepts for innovation and sustainability management
    * Business Development

  • Martin GmbH - Head of Research and Development

    2006 - 2011 Leading technology company for waste to energy (WTE) plants
    * Managed R&D projects and strategy
    * Successfully commercialized innovations in the fields of energy efficiency, product and ash quality, combustion technology, NOx reduction and new fuels
    * Development of methodology for the use of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) in WTE applications
    * Team led: 8 engineers

  • Martin GmbH - Group Leader Process Development

    2002 - 2006 Leading technology company for waste to energy (WTE) plants

  • Martin GmbH - R&D Engineer & Project Manager

    1993 - 2002 Leading technology company for waste to energy (WTE) plants

Formations

  • ESSEC & Mannheim Business School (Mannheim)

    Mannheim 2011 - 2013 Master of Business Administration

  • Technische Universität München (München)

    München 1990 - 1993 Doctor of Philosophy

    Doctoral thesis (PhD) in Environmental Engineering

  • ECPM Ecole Européenne De Chimie, Polymères Et Matériaux De Strasbourg (Strasbourg)

    Strasbourg 1986 - 1989 Master

    "Diplôme d'Ingénieur" in Chemical Engineering

Réseau

