Olivier CAILLAUD

LA VILLEDIEU DU CLAIN

I'm in a technological fallow to be French
je suis en jachère technologique triste d'être Français

a device the Military part that destroys tornadoes and hurricanes simple, childish: more air ... more tornado and also fires! with partner the principle of the neutron bomb and okaio system I miss that "technicians" everything is in my head, I am the alchemist assembler "understand what no one understood, an overview but detailed: the solution ... a series of simplicity as for gold ... simple to manufactured "you disassemble its composition and you are making each component that becomes assembled of pure gold! "

innovations :

https://www.facebook.com/SystemeOkaioCreationLumiere/

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x93tHMGzR1w
> http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3aJXOESctw
> http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AxJTUK7rz-Y
> http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sbe-a9aN_8I

45 years of my photography for decoration and pleasure ... an exceptional site .... presenting my creations ....http://www.redbubble.com/people/caillaudolivier

HERE YOUR best opportunity (s) A fundamental innovation of Light " change densities Light IN the Light Side and in a four-dimensional concept (https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=236771736464241&set=pb.198486103626138 .-2207520000.1389860705.&type=3&theater) "And its concept is revolutionizing water management , an innovative Apple Shower ( 70% minimum saving water) = the sound a micro relief ! , But it takes investment between 3 and 5 million over 5 years .. (due to the industrial world Patents essential commercial development ) .. see more ... ! because many sectors are concerned all Medical and Military Party (electromagnetic air -bag (in others) protection and deflection of objects that go out to you ! "bullets missile etc. ..) .
An Opportunity (s) design , a common technical core can work directly on many industrial products , thereby advancing simultaneously on the implementation of several industrial products Maggiore and we have a great time-saver , there will a before and after OKAIO , the light being the developer and photos ( made ​​with primitive prototypes) are striking evidence of an unparalleled visual relief where we can not see the addition of this artificial light ! Https://www.facebook.com/SystemeOkaioCreationLumiere = - http://www.okaio-olavia-photographes-l-instant-emotionnels.com/fr/portfolio-10876-0-50-voici-le-1er-dossier-presentant-avec-des-differents-prototypes-primitif-des-photos-realise-avec-et-sans-la-boite-a-lumiere-okaio-et-realise-avec-le-studio-portable-okaio.html
ALL STARTED IN A HISTORICALLY in April 1988 when I wanted to photograph butterflies on a farm in Nantes as a photojournalist (30 years) as all the world, I was surprised to find nothing in the Photo Shop, it n ' was not photographic equipment to make the macro- picture with multiple flashes, knowing that it takes light more magnify the more you lose the light of the importance of the latter. In 1991 , I attended six national experts from the macro- picture and they estimated that it had continued to an industrial ... In 1995 I participated in the Concours Lépine , I was Silver Medal with financial district of Poitiers in 1998 , I filed with the financial help of my patent attorney my real basic patent on fluid management to densitée side variable since I expect the financial resources ... to achieve all these industrial products are intact in my "head" I is not need Technicians ! to materialize ... http://www.okaio-olavia-photographes-l-instant-emotionnels.com/fr/portfolio-11820-0-50-see-the-file-in-english-version -
http://www.okaio-olavia-photographes-l-instant-emotionnels.com/fr/portfolio-10876-0-50-voici-le-1er-dossier-presentant-avec-des-differents-prototypes-primitif-des -

Mes compétences :
Brevet
Création
Technique

Entreprises

  • Presse Promotion - Innovateur

    1991 - maintenant https://www.facebook.com/SystemeOkaioCreationLumiere

  • Okaio - Créations - Journaliste-Inventeur et Illustrateur-Photographe

    1980 - 2009 site officiel : http://www.redbubble.com/people/caillaudolivier
    https://www.facebook.com/OkaioPerfectionLumiere?ref=ts&fref=ts

    https://www.facebook.com/pages/Panasonic-fz-1000-with-234727-Photos-its-done-et-fz-200-by-Olao-Olavia/1440346182910150
    https://www.facebook.com/SystemeOkaioCreationLumiere
    https://twitter.com/okaio1

    http://www.okaio-olavia-photographes-l-instant-emotionnels.com/fr/travaux.html

    émail : okaio@laposte.net 0787616228

    Formation
    1971/1974
    Trois années d'apprentissage
    chez Art et Photo M.Giraud a Poitiers.
    1974
    e.f.a. (examen de fin d'apprentissage).
    1974
    c.a.p. photographe, formation ouvrier complet.
    1995
    formation niveau bep-vam
    (Vente Action Marchande cadre d'un cif
    d'une année chez l'Ageef a Poitiers.

    Expérience

    1.04.76 au 1.10.76
    studio gaby, M.Chevy portraitiste a Montluçon (03)
    perfectionnement en portrait et mariage
    2.10.76.au 28.11.77
    Studio Blanc, M.Blanc a Montluçon (03)
    Perfectionnement en labo noir et blanc
    29.11.77 au 31.03.1979
    Studio Sully , M.Sully a Bords Les Orgues (19)
    perfectionnement en photo industrielle et portrait mariage.
    10.04.79 au 7.09.80
    Studio caillaud, M.Levesque a Chauvigny (86)
    Perfectionnement en tirage couleur.

    8.09 au 1.06.91
    Journaliste/Photographe à la revue Photographique CHASSEUR D'IMAGES n°1 Européen des revue photographique...
    Réponses aux questions des lecteurs, critique photos, préparation des leçons de photos, Enquêtes Nationales et Mondiales (avril 1988 comment acheté légalement a l'étranger....immense succès) tests techniques photo et vidéo etc, les salons nationaux et internationaux.

    puis le 2.09.91 au 23.10.2009
    Mi-temps à Presse Promotion (filiale de Chasseur d'Images ( le matin uniquement ) service Techniques et Commande et abonnement et Réponses Techniques aux lecteurs et assistance à la rédaction du journal.

    du 1.06.98 au 1.06.2006
    Magasin Easy Cahs trois-quart temps
    Vendeur téléphonie , photo, hifi voiture
    meilleur vendeur national en téléphonie
    meilleur vendeur du magasin.

    Passionné de décoration et Passionnée de musique (pour l'invention sur le micro okaio), inventeur depuis 1988 le Studio Portable, Breveté en 1994 avec l'aide de l'Anvar. DÉPÔT DE LA MARQUE OKAIO EN 1995
    Médaille d'Argent au concours Lépine en 1995
    grâce a la Municipalité et District de Poitiers

    LES 1 er DESSINS SONT FINANCE PART L’ÉTAT 50.000 fr (1994-1995) et avec un particulier total 75.00 fr.

    les 2 éme dessins par le Conseil Régional AVEC LE SOUTIEN ACTIF DE M.JEAN-PIERRE RAFFARIN
    (achat de logiciel) et suivi par une ingénieur (1997-1998). ( budget 50.000 fr)

    LE 13 MARS 1998
    BREVET SUR LES FLUIDES et SUR LA LUMIÈRE GESTIONS RÉVOLUTIONNAIRE A DENSITÉ VARIABLE
    DU FLUX LUMINEUX
    Depuis le 23 octobre 2009 j'espère créer mon entreprise " Okaio Perfection " pour développer les nombreuses innovations OKAIO sur tout les secteurs de la lumière ( j'ai cassé la lumière https://www.facebook.com/SystemeOkaioCreationLumiere
Formations

