Olivier EECKHOUTTE

Always on the lookout for new technologies related to the Internet, my leitmotiv is to find effective solutions to solve complex problems whilst maintaining the focus on vision & strategy.
I am a self-educated and definitely passionated person. I try to improve my skills continuously developing prototypes, hacking stuffs, playing with APIs and reading books... I also try to improve my productivity with methodologies such as Agile, Lean, Holacracy and be more reactive following the best practices of software development methodologies.
Entrepreneurship and Marketing books also interest me a lot.
Here are some of my latest readings:
- S'organiser pour réussir, David Allen
- La semaine de 4 heures, Timothy Ferriss
The technologies I am working on these days in my company and on personal projects are the following:
JavaScript, NodeJS, Python (Machine Learning), TensorFlow (Deep Learning), HTML5, Cordova, Angular, Ionic, Amazon Web Services, Docker
I also worked a lot with lots of other technologies. I am very curious. For example: MongoDB, CoffeeScript, MarionnetteJS, RequireJS, BackboneJS, Nginx, Android, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Swift, Java CouchBase, PHP, Symfony 2, .NET...
Today I am interested in Deep Learning, Internet Of Things, Mobile/ Web Development, DevOps, Cloud Computing and Software Craftmanship.
