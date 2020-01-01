Menu

Olivier EECKHOUTTE

LILLE

En résumé

Lien pour télécharger mon CV: http://bit.ly/oee-cv

Voici une description synthétique de qui je suis et de ce que j'aime faire (En anglais; 3 ans passés aux USA laissent des traces indélébiles)

Always on the lookout for new technologies related to the Internet, my leitmotiv is to find effective solutions to solve complex problems whilst maintaining the focus on vision & strategy.

I am a self-educated and definitely passionated person. I try to improve my skills continuously developing prototypes, hacking stuffs, playing with APIs and reading books... I also try to improve my productivity with methodologies such as Agile, Lean, Holacracy and be more reactive following the best practices of software development methodologies.

Entrepreneurship and Marketing books also interest me a lot.
Here are some of my latest readings:
- S'organiser pour réussir, David Allen
- La semaine de 4 heures, Timothy Ferriss

The technologies I am working on these days in my company and on personal projects are the following:
JavaScript, NodeJS, Python (Machine Learning), TensorFlow (Deep Learning), HTML5, Cordova, Angular, Ionic, Amazon Web Services, Docker

I also worked a lot with lots of other technologies. I am very curious. For example: MongoDB, CoffeeScript, MarionnetteJS, RequireJS, BackboneJS, Nginx, Android, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Swift, Java CouchBase, PHP, Symfony 2, .NET...

Today I am interested in Deep Learning, Internet Of Things, Mobile/ Web Development, DevOps, Cloud Computing and Software Craftmanship.

Mes compétences :
MongoDB
JavaScript
PhoneGap
Java
C
Cloud computing
SVN
Jenkins
OS Virtualization
Liferay
Unix/Linux
Test Automation
C#
AngularJS
Python
Build Automation
Git
Backbone.js
Tizen
Certified Ethical Hacker v7
Architecture logicielle
Amazon Web Services
HTML 5
CSS 3
Entrepreneuriat
Réalité augmentée
Développement Android
PHP 5
Méthode agile
Marketing
Gestion de projet
Node.js
Golang
Google Cloud Platform
Recrutement
Elasticsearch
Développement mobile
Nginx
E-commerce
Docker
API Design
Ionic
Test Driven Development
Kubernetes
Couchbase
DevOps
Machine Learning
Innovation
Intelligence artificielle
Spark
Deep Learning
Angular 2

Entreprises

  • Lean Deep - Freelance Architecte Solutions Digitales & Formateur

    2016 - maintenant Je suis Architecte Solutions Digitales Freelance / Expert technique.
    Je me spécialise sur les sujets suivants:
    - Architecture de solutions + DevOps
    - Web/ Mobile (JavaScript / NodeJS / Angular / Ionic / Cordova...)
    - le Cloud (AWS Architect Certified, Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, Google Cloud Platform...)
    - le Machine et Deep Learning (Python / Scikit-Learn / Keras / Tensorflow...)

    J'ai d'abord commencé cette activité en parallèle de mon emploi de salarié chez SwissLife. J'ai débuté en donnant des formations JavaScript, NodeJS, Docker... (plus d'informations sur le site http://bit.ly/leandeep). Puis j'ai fait du consulting pour des missions très courtes.
    Maintenant je suis freelance à plein temps. N'hésitez pas à me contacter si vous avez une mission à me proposer.

    Les années 2016 et 2017 ont été riches en projets (surtout pour une activité secondaire en parallèle de mon job chez SwissLife). Voici les sujets sur lesquels je suis intervenu:

    - Conseil pour démarrage de projets/ startup

    - Création d'un objet connecté :
    > Algorithmes de Deep Learning embarqués
    > Continuous Learning: Industrialisation de la chaine de mise à jour les modèles prédictifs
    > Mise à jour Over The Air de l'applicatif embarqué
    > Interface d'Administration fonctionnelle
    > Architecture Micro Services avec API Gateway
    > Hébergement sur le Cloud AWS
    > Fortes contraintes de performance (Diffusion de son et vidéo en temps sur différents devices)
    > Recette et mise en place de tests (unitaires et end2end)

    - Formation au management de projet Scrum, Lean Startup et Holacracy

    - Organisation de Workshop d'innovation expérience client

    - Formations AngularJS, Nodejs

    - Développement de Backend (API RESTFul avec Nodejs et MongoDB)

    - Générateur automatique de Models Tensorflow via interface d'administration Web et Mobile

    - Refresh Automatique et exécution de modèles prédictifs Tensorflow directement depuis des Smartphones (Application Hybrides)

    - Lien vers mon blog: https://leandeep.com

  • Swiss Life - Technical Leader

    Levallois Perret cedex 2015 - 2018 - Référent Technique Solutions Digitales

    - Animation des communautés transverses (développeurs & DevOps)

    - Diffusion des bonnes pratiques de développement Agile, du Software Craftmanship, du tooling et du continuous delivery

    - Data Champion (Contribution aux sujets Big Data /Machine Learning / Industrialisation sur le Cloud)

    - Architecture Applicative et technique + Conception Technique

    - Réalisation de nombreuses études et projets (entre autres):
    > modernisation de la stack Web / Mobile / tooling
    > étude migration des portails d'AngularJS vers Angular
    > projet avec objets connectés
    > développement sur l'espace client MySwissLife

    - Référent technologies Cognitives de la DSI

  • Geophyle - CTO

    lille 2014 - 2015 Moovisto (anciennement Geophyle) est une nouvelle marque qui réunit dans un même label, des partenaires prestataires dans le domaine des loisirs en France et à l’international. Pour cela, nous mettons en place un système d’évaluations client et des applications mobiles pour faciliter la découverte et la réservation de ces activités.

    Notre mission : faire désirer et rendre accessibles les loisirs actifs de nos partenaires.

    J'interviens sur les sujets suivants:
    - Définition de l'architecture des outils de Front Office et de Back Office de l'entreprise.
    - Recrutement de l'équipe technique en interne et choix des prestataires extérieures.
    - Définition avec l'équipe de direction des axes stratégiques à suivre en terme de développement.
    - Structuration des outils en place, mise en place de monitoring, tests, documentation, automatisation
    - Formation de l'équipe technique
    - Développement
    - Rédaction de contrats
    - Mise en place de la méthodologie Agile Scrum
    - Gestion de projet

  • Schneider Electric France - Application Architect Web & Mobile Technologies

    Rueil Malmaison 2013 - 2014 Working on a startup creation inside Schneider-Electric.

    Key points of the project: Cloud Computing, Mobile, Web, Big Data, Agility, Social, Real Time, Ubiquity (Cross-Platform)

    Development of Facility Hero: the smart logbook

    Designed to assist you in all your facility-maintenance tasks, FACILITY HERO is as smart as sidekicks come. The more you use it, the better it learns your preferences and the smarter it gets. In no time at all, you're monitoring and managing your entire facility in real time.

  • Schneider Electric USA - Technical / Team Leader

    Rueil Malmaison 2009 - 2013 Develop architectural strategy to allow rapid development of REM (Remote Energy Management) Solution on mobile platforms (iPhone, iPad, Android, Blackberry...) and other platforms (Liferay, Windows 8, OSX).
    The challenge is to develop one codebase that run everywhere.

    Among others :
    - I developed from scratch the Mobile Application of a larger solution called Energy Operation
    Here is the application available on the App Store
    https://itunes.apple.com/fr/app/energy-operation/id440520253?l=en&mt=8
    - Also took part in other Remote Energy Manager solutions like REM (https://rem.schneider-electric.com/) and EVO (http://www.schneider-electric.fr/sites/france/fr/solutions-ts/energy_efficiency/evo.page)
    - Diffuse Hybrid (Mobile) App architecture and development best practices
    - Participate in the evaluation of Mobile development startups in which the company should invest
    - Work with international multidisciplinary team using Agile Methodology

  • ARC International - Software developer

    Arques 2008 - 2008

  • Leroy Merlin - Salesman (internship)

    Lezennes 2007 - 2007

  • Autoentreprise - Computer repairman

    Villeurbanne 2004 - 2006

Formations

  • Udacity, Georgia Tech, Kaggle (Mountain View)

    Mountain View 2016 - 2017 Nanodegree Program

    This program will teach you how to become a machine learning engineer, and apply predictive models to massive data sets in fields like finance, healthcare, education, and more.

    Timeline: 420 hours

    More details: https://www.udacity.com/course/machine-learning-engineer-nanodegree--nd009

  • Ecole Centrale De Lille

    Lille 2006 - 2011 Ingénieur de l'Ecole Centrale de Lille spécialité Management et Entrepreneuriat

    Membre du programme Iteem (http://iteem.ec-lille.fr/)
    Membre de la Junior Entreprise "Centrale Lille Projects"

