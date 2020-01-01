Olivier EECKHOUTTE

Lien pour télécharger mon CV: http://bit.ly/oee-cv



Voici une description synthétique de qui je suis et de ce que j'aime faire (En anglais; 3 ans passés aux USA laissent des traces indélébiles)



Always on the lookout for new technologies related to the Internet, my leitmotiv is to find effective solutions to solve complex problems whilst maintaining the focus on vision & strategy.



I am a self-educated and definitely passionated person. I try to improve my skills continuously developing prototypes, hacking stuffs, playing with APIs and reading books... I also try to improve my productivity with methodologies such as Agile, Lean, Holacracy and be more reactive following the best practices of software development methodologies.



Entrepreneurship and Marketing books also interest me a lot.

Here are some of my latest readings:

- S'organiser pour réussir, David Allen

- La semaine de 4 heures, Timothy Ferriss



The technologies I am working on these days in my company and on personal projects are the following:

JavaScript, NodeJS, Python (Machine Learning), TensorFlow (Deep Learning), HTML5, Cordova, Angular, Ionic, Amazon Web Services, Docker



I also worked a lot with lots of other technologies. I am very curious. For example: MongoDB, CoffeeScript, MarionnetteJS, RequireJS, BackboneJS, Nginx, Android, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Swift, Java CouchBase, PHP, Symfony 2, .NET...



Today I am interested in Deep Learning, Internet Of Things, Mobile/ Web Development, DevOps, Cloud Computing and Software Craftmanship.



Mes compétences :

MongoDB

JavaScript

PhoneGap

Java

C

Cloud computing

SVN

Jenkins

OS Virtualization

Liferay

Unix/Linux

Test Automation

C#

AngularJS

Python

Build Automation

Git

Backbone.js

Tizen

Certified Ethical Hacker v7

Architecture logicielle

Amazon Web Services

HTML 5

CSS 3

Entrepreneuriat

Réalité augmentée

Développement Android

PHP 5

Méthode agile

Marketing

Gestion de projet

Node.js

Golang

Google Cloud Platform

Recrutement

Elasticsearch

Développement mobile

Nginx

E-commerce

Docker

API Design

Ionic

Test Driven Development

Kubernetes

Couchbase

DevOps

Machine Learning

Innovation

Intelligence artificielle

Spark

Deep Learning

Angular 2