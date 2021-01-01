Olivier HO PUN CHEUNG

Entreprises
-
TELETECH INTERNATIONAL
- Responsable Commercial Grands Comptes
Commercial | Paris (75000)
2009 - maintenant
-
MIND CONCEPT INVESTMENTS
- Entrepreneur/Responsable Commercial et Marketing
Direction générale | PEKIN
2008 - 2009
-
ANTAL INTERNATIONAL
- Principal Consultant Chef déquipe
Commercial | PEKIN
2006 - 2008
-
Carrefour
- Chef de Projet Marketing et Pricing
Marketing | PEKIN
2005 - 2005
-
BOSCH Braking Systems
- Acheteur Junior
Autre | Barcelonne (26120)
2004 - 2004
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel