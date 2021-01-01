Menu

Olivier HO PUN CHEUNG

  • Responsable Commercial Grands Comptes
  • TELETECH INTERNATIONAL
  • Responsable Commercial Grands Comptes

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • TELETECH INTERNATIONAL - Responsable Commercial Grands Comptes

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 2009 - maintenant

  • MIND CONCEPT INVESTMENTS - Entrepreneur/Responsable Commercial et Marketing

    Direction générale | PEKIN 2008 - 2009

  • ANTAL INTERNATIONAL - Principal Consultant  Chef déquipe

    Commercial | PEKIN 2006 - 2008

  • Carrefour - Chef de Projet Marketing et Pricing

    Marketing | PEKIN 2005 - 2005

  • BOSCH Braking Systems - Acheteur Junior

    Autre | Barcelonne (26120) 2004 - 2004

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel