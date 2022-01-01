Menu

Olivier KONAN

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Responsible for managing audit team and the quality of the audit work, I plan and direct audit activities providing quality assurance in accordance with the agreed audit plan. Demonstrated organizational skills and the ability to prioritize multiple and complex tasks. Proven ability to work independently or as a team member in a Regional environment. Exercise high degree of discretion, mature judgment, and tact in dealing with significant audit or accounting issues. Strong leadership, problem solving, team building and project management skills.

Mes compétences :
Contrôle financier
Contrôle de gestion
Audit
Budget et Controlling
Analyse financière

Entreprises

  • BORNEFONDEN - Senior Regional Internal Auditor (Deputy Manager)

    2015 - maintenant • Lead financial and compliance audits in five Program Countries (Benin, Togo, Mali, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde)
    • Coordinate and supervise auditors work (8 auditors under my responsibility)
    • Prepare internal audit reports (working language is English)
    • Assist the Audit Department Manager in administrative tasks and audit recommendations’ follow-up
    • Review Program Countries’ financial information and budgets
    • Produce detailed reports and recommended internal control improvements to enhance organizational efficiency and support Program countries growth target

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers - Auditeur Financier

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2007 - 2014 • Define audit strategy
    • Analyze, review and asses reliability and fairness of clients’ financial statements in alignment with GAAP (SYSCOA &IFRS)
    • Identify and assess risks of material mistatement of financial reports; assess internal controls and ensure controls are effectively designed.
    • Review of accounting estimates for bias (Goodwill impairment calculation, loans impairment...)
    • Produce detailed reports and recommended internal control improvements to enhance organizational efficiency

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau