Olivier KONAN

Responsible for managing audit team and the quality of the audit work, I plan and direct audit activities providing quality assurance in accordance with the agreed audit plan. Demonstrated organizational skills and the ability to prioritize multiple and complex tasks. Proven ability to work independently or as a team member in a Regional environment. Exercise high degree of discretion, mature judgment, and tact in dealing with significant audit or accounting issues. Strong leadership, problem solving, team building and project management skills.



Mes compétences :

Contrôle financier

Contrôle de gestion

Audit

Budget et Controlling

Analyse financière