Olivier LAISSUS

Telus
- Process improvement Consultant
2017 - maintenant
TELUS Business Solutions
- Business Analyst - Lean Six Sigma Consultant [O2V Solution Inc.]
2016 - maintenant
Analysed team and product performance through interviews, documents, and database analytics.
Facilitated workshops to align team’s vision to business priorities, and initiate change management.
Presented results, objectives and introduced the Lean project methodology to the top management.
Facilitated KAIZEN workshops on current process, and brainstorming session with vendors.
Created new business process with product and operation teams, updated and prioritized features.
Orckestra Inc.
- Business Analyst - Product Owner
2016 - 2016
Conducted benchmarking, market analysis and customer performance analysis.
Developed a vision for the feature according to the market segment, and the product team
Facilitated workshops with customers to map new processes, and elicited requirements.
Created, prioritized and maintained the product Backlog with customers, product managers, & CEO.
Evaluated user stories, created iterations, participated to scrums with architects and developers and UX designers.
McGill University Health Centre
- Business Process Analyst, Consultant at Montreal Healthcare IT Governance
2014 - 2016
Led the IT department transformation to unify 11 different services in Montreal
Facilitated Kaizen workshops to implement changes, redesigned processes and elicit requirements.
Designed and implemented the asset management tool, to improve operation excellence.
Wrote use cases, with customers and the risk department collaboration.
McGill University Health Centre
- Change, Incident & Problem manager, Consultant at Montreal Healthcare IT Governance
2014 - 2015
Managed major crisis in clinical multi-site environment, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Created a major incident knowledge database and prioritize the investigations.
Facilitated problem solving workshops across different teams, vendors and suppliers.
Analysed and documented problem’s root causes, applied corrective and preventive actions.
McGill University Health Centre
- Technical analyst & System analyst, Consultant at Montreal Healthcare IT Governance
2013 - 2015
- Design an asset and customer management software for the clinical application team. (MS-SQL & Java technology)
- Write the specification document, elicit requirements and create a prototype.
- Lead the project following the scrum and agile methodology with the team members.
- Create the database, test the application, and deliver the product.
- Coordinate major incident investigations with the different teams and suppliers.
Technidata
- Implementation & Support Specialist
Montbonnot-Saint-Martin
2010 - 2013
Laboratory Information System, Blood Banks, and Genetics software solution.
- Implement upgrades, new installations, emergency installations and instrument connections.
- Resolve incidents and major incidents 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
- Investigate problems and major problems with the support team and developers.
- Write installation and troubleshooting procedures for the support team. Translate training documents.
- Document Hospital’s technical architecture.
Haemonetics
- Sales-Engineer
PLAISIR
2008 - 2010
Laboratory Information System, Blood banks & Quality Management software solution
- Analyse customer’s technical and clinical needs in tenders.
- Reply to hospital’s tenders, and prepare the business proposal.
- Custom the application depending on customer’s needs and integrate new features in our sales presentation.
- Present the products to the laboratory and I.T. department, and visit our client site with the leads.
- Follow up the business, and negotiate with key stakeholders.
- Elaborate the financial proposal, negotiate and win major contracts.
Haemonetics
- Business Analyst
PLAISIR
2006 - 2010
- Create a User Club, manage meetings and communication between customers nationwide.
- Lead user club activities, workshops for elicitation and focus group.
- Test new features with developers and present the prototype to customers.
- Lead business analysis activities on CRM Project, online training, and microbiology and epidemiology.
- Create a customer and lead database, and design a CRM based on VBA Outlook.
Haemonetics
- Operational Coordinator
PLAISIR
2006 - 2008
- Monitor the project schedule and customer’s relationship.
- Create an interactive training for users and administrators.
- Take into account functional variance noticed by the customer, and adapt the configuration accordingly.
- Write new teaching presentation and train customers on the Laboratory Information System.
- Organize several exhibitions, and lead a communication plan by direct and mass media.