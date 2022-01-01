Olivier LAPOINTE

Menu

En résumé

Programmer and developer with UnrealEngine4 and Unity, skilled in 3d modeling and comfortable with 2d textures to make glorious particle systems and shaders!

Currently at ENJMIN for a Master in video-game programming 2015-2017.

Looking for an internship from Mid-March to End August that opens on a job right after.

For more info about myself and the projects I've worked on, please visit my website at this address:
https://olivierlapointesite.wordpress.com/

Mes compétences :
C++
C Programming Language
Python Programming
Java
Android
Microsoft C-SHARP
SourceTree
Github
Oculus VR
Unity 5
Gimp
Unreal Engine 4
Blender
C#

Formations

  • Enjmin

    Angouleme 2015 - maintenant Master

    Having a blast learning and working with tons of people on different games.

  • Université Bordeaux

    Bordeaux 2014 - 2015 Master1

  • Université Bordeaux

    Bordeaux 2011 - 2014 Licence

  • Université Nîmes

    Nîmes 2010 - 2011 Licence Informatique

  • Atitlan Multicultural Academy (Solola, Panajachel)

    Solola, Panajachel 2007 - 2010 Baccalauréat Sciences et Lettres

