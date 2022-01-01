Olivier LAPOINTE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Talence
Programmer and developer with UnrealEngine4 and Unity, skilled in 3d modeling and comfortable with 2d textures to make glorious particle systems and shaders!
Currently at ENJMIN for a Master in video-game programming 2015-2017.
Looking for an internship from Mid-March to End August that opens on a job right after.
For more info about myself and the projects I've worked on, please visit my website at this address:
https://olivierlapointesite.wordpress.com/
Mes compétences :
C++
C Programming Language
Python Programming
Java
Android
Microsoft C-SHARP
SourceTree
Github
Oculus VR
Unity 5
Gimp
Unreal Engine 4
Blender
C#
Pas d'entreprise renseignée