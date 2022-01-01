Graduated with a Master's degree in Organic Chemistry and after 5 years experiences in R&D Lab. (Phosgen chemistry), Olivier Lavancier became from 2000 an Export Sales manager and Sales director of active ingredients in Personal care and Biotechnology areas (Asia & Europe)



Then graduated with a postgraduate specialisation in Cosmetology/Marketing (Paris-Sud) and early in 2014 with an Advanced Master in Marketing & Distribution (Business School, Cnam Paris), he provides some strategic analysis, development counseling and monitoring to Asian firms.



Motivated business graduate with strong experience in conquest of strategic customers and consolidation of current accounts in Beauty industry environment, he is deeply involved in their marketing needs and satisfaction, and available for worldwide business trip in charge of managing

long-term partnership and monthly forwarding sales.



olivier.lavancier@gmail.com

Twitter @olivier7793



+33(0)6.62.81.61.77



Mes compétences :

Key account manager

Industries chimiques

Etude des matières premières

Branding

Commerce international

Management opérationnel

Management des ventes

Commercial export

Développement commercial

Marketing stratégique