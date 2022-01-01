Olivier LEGEAY

Entreprises
-
maxicaro
- Chauffeur livreur
Autre | Venansault (85190)
2012 - maintenant
-
DACRI INDUSTRIE
- Montage chassis abris de jardins
Production | Aizenay (85190)
2007 - maintenant
montage
-
paul blandin
- Profileur
Production | Le Poiré-sur-Vie (85170)
2003 - 2006
-
fagor brandt
- Tolerie profileur
Production | La Roche-sur-Yon (85000)
2000 - 2003
-
gilles petigas
- Salage
Production | Apremont (01100)
1996 - 2000
-
etourneau bernard
- Cuisinier traiteur
Autre | Aizenay (85190)
1984 - 1996
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel