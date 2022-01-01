After a strong educational background in physics and material sciences, I just finished my physics engineering studies at the INSA (National Institute in Applied Sciences) in Toulouse, France. In my previous work experiences, I managed to solve technological challenges by bringing together human interaction and my knowledge of physics. I also worked with advanced semiconductor processes, sensor instrumentation, optics and laser sciences, and had the chance to manage multidisciplinary projects.



As an engineer, my main objective for a future work experience is to be part of an R&D or industrial project related with the current challenges faced by the Nano/Nano-biotechnologies and/or Semiconductors industry (MEMS, Sensors, Photovoltaic cells…). This next work experience could be either on a short-term or long-term basis depending on your company needs.



What I like the most is interacting with people, in order to deeply connect professional needs and skills with efficient human communication. Communication is a key parameter to better resolve a specific problem. That is why human communication placed at the heart of a project would be a source of motivation and interest for me. Current issues on energy management and biotechnology are my favorite fields of interest and it would be very interesting to work on these themes.



I would be happy to discuss further details on my skills and professional background in English or in French with you. Please do not hesitate to contact me by email at o.leprette@gmail.com or by phone at 00 33 6 42 27 10 06. We can also arrange a Skype teleconference at your earliest convenience.



Regards,

Olivier Leprette



Mes compétences :

Microélectronique

Microscopie electronique

Spectroscopie

Laser

Matériaux

Optoélectronique

Cristallographie

Physique des semi-conducteurs

Physique

Optique

Caractérisation des matériaux

Microscopie optique