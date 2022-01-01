Menu

Olivier LEPRETTE

TOULOUSE

En résumé

After a strong educational background in physics and material sciences, I just finished my physics engineering studies at the INSA (National Institute in Applied Sciences) in Toulouse, France. In my previous work experiences, I managed to solve technological challenges by bringing together human interaction and my knowledge of physics. I also worked with advanced semiconductor processes, sensor instrumentation, optics and laser sciences, and had the chance to manage multidisciplinary projects.

As an engineer, my main objective for a future work experience is to be part of an R&D or industrial project related with the current challenges faced by the Nano/Nano-biotechnologies and/or Semiconductors industry (MEMS, Sensors, Photovoltaic cells…). This next work experience could be either on a short-term or long-term basis depending on your company needs.

What I like the most is interacting with people, in order to deeply connect professional needs and skills with efficient human communication. Communication is a key parameter to better resolve a specific problem. That is why human communication placed at the heart of a project would be a source of motivation and interest for me. Current issues on energy management and biotechnology are my favorite fields of interest and it would be very interesting to work on these themes.

I would be happy to discuss further details on my skills and professional background in English or in French with you. Please do not hesitate to contact me by email at o.leprette@gmail.com or by phone at 00 33 6 42 27 10 06. We can also arrange a Skype teleconference at your earliest convenience.

Regards,
Olivier Leprette

Mes compétences :
Microélectronique
Microscopie electronique
Spectroscopie
Laser
Matériaux
Optoélectronique
Cristallographie
Physique des semi-conducteurs
Physique
Optique
Caractérisation des matériaux
Microscopie optique

Entreprises

  • Innopsys Company (Microarray Scanner Specialist) and LAAS-CNRS - R&D Physicist Engineer

    2015 - 2015 Innopsys develops, manufactures and commercializes microarray scanners and related software for biotechnological and medical research laboratories, combining cost-effectiveness with performance. Innopsys team is mainly composed of scientists and engineers, and distinguishes itself by its cutting-edge skills in various scientific and technical fields such as optics, micromechanics, onboard electronics, computing, nanotechnology and biology (http://www.innopsys.com/index.php).

    Project:

    As a part of its R&D project, Innopsys and LAAS-CNRS developed a recent partnership: Biosoft Joint Laboratory. This laboratory focuses on developing technological solutions in democratizing the in-vitro diagnosis (IVD) based on molecular assays and biochips at low cost for molecularizing point of care medicine. My project main objective was to develop a new polyvalent device for different applications related to medical and water diagnosis, as well as fluorescence imaging.

    Job responsibilities:

    I was in charge of developing the hardware of this optoelectronic instrument by taking into account the specificities of each targeted applications:
     Identification of technological needs working on optics designs, optics simulation (Zemax), lasers diode stability, CMOS camera technology and their temperature change over time;
     Conception, tests and characterization of a prototype for detection of biological interaction;
     Management of a multidisciplinary collaborative R&D project involving technical meetings and reports with partners.

  • Nano-Bio physics division of the School of Physics of UCD in Ireland - Engineer Researcher

    2014 - 2014 The Nanophotonics and Nanoscopy Research Group focuses on studying nanoscale light-matter interaction processes. The laboratory works on designing new optically active nanostructures, and characterizing and understanding their physical properties. An important aspect of its research is to develop optical emitting device for sensing and diagnostics.
    (http://www.ucd.ie/physics/research/nanobioscience/#d.en.41098)

    Project:

    The need for discovering new material properties is a current challenge for our societies and for a large field of applications. To better understand these materials, it is necessary to develop techniques that enable nanoscale matter exploration and characterization. To do so, creating and applying AFM-IR, Raman and Fluorescence imaging based methodology could be performed. Using these optical systems allows studying the material optical emission specificities for future applications.

    Job responsibilities:

     Automation of a Raman spectroscopy system with LabVIEW for point mapping spectra acquisition. Fluorescence imaging on peptide nanotubes to study their optical and electrical properties. AFM-IR couple imaging system development based on quantum dots imaging and processing and the study of their single photon emission properties;
     Meetings, reports and day-to-day interaction in English with a multidisciplinary team in a multicultural environment.

  • LPCNO - Engineer on a multidisciplinary project

    2013 - 2014 The LPCNO objective is miniaturizing solid-state devices to create objects with new properties that cannot be achieved in their macroscopic counterparts. These nano-devices can be used in various industry sectors such as telecommunication and information processing, transport, safety, health and environment.

    Project:

    Magnetic nanoparticles can be used to destroy tumorous cells using an external magnetic field. This process is based on the hyperthermia effect responsible for the cellular destruction. In this context, it is necessary to study the real impact of the nanoparticles in the process using a confocal microscope.

    Job responsibilities:

     Designing optimization, characterization and manufacturing a rotative magnetic field system adapted for confocal microscopy to treat cancer by hyperthermia effect, assisted with nanoparticles.

  • INSA (National Institute in Applied Sciences) AIME Training - Engineer in a cleanroom environment

    2012 - 2012  Manufacturing photovoltaic cells process in a cleanroom environment (whole cycle: conception, front-end and back-end).
     Modelling (CAD), manufacturing and characterizing silicon transistors and memories.

Formations

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées

    Toulouse 2010 - 2015 Physics Engineering Degree (MASTER)

    Among others, the physics engineering program includes:

    o Physics of advanced semiconductor devices for Microchips, MEMS, Photovoltaic Cells, Biosensors, etc.
    o Material Science, Solid state physics (cristallography), Electronic Properties of Solids, Micro-characterization
    o Nanobiotechnology, Optics and physics of lasers, plasma physics and chemistry

  • Lycée Pierre-Marie THEAS

    Montauban 2007 - 2010 High Honors specialization in Physics

