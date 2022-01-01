Olivier Lerolle, a Vice-President of Enerfin SA, has over thirty years of international banking, business management and consulting experience. He has held several management positions with Citibank in New York and Banque Indosuez including head of international loan syndication in Paris, head of project finance in South East Asia and general manager of Indosuez Finance in Geneva (Switzerland) in charge of capital markets and mergers & acquisitions. Olivier was involved in the formation, and later held non-executive directorships of CEP International Petroleum Ltd., a Calgary-based E&P private company engaged in oil and gas exploration in British Columbia and in Western Kamchatka (Federation of Russia). He is also a non-executive director of Diagnos, Inc., a software Canadian public company, which has developed specific artificial intelligence tools dedicated to knowledge extraction and predictive analysis from natural resources and hydrocarbon data bases. Olivier also advises the founders of private companies involved in certain wind and smart grid projects as well as energy storage.



Mes compétences :

Bases de données

Data mining

Énergies renouvelables

Private Equity

Production

Stockage