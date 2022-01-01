Menu

Olivier LOURADOUR

RÉGION DE METZ

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Conseil
Management
Développement commercial

Entreprises

  • Int. Computing Advising & Recruitment (ICAR) - Gérant

    2004 - maintenant http://www.fintech-one.net

  • Ariane II / Transiciel Luxembourg - Directeur Technique & Qualité

    1999 - 2003

  • Usinor - Chef de Service Informatique

    VAULX EN VELIN 1997 - 1999

  • Allied Signal - Chef de Projet Informatique

    1992 - 1996

  • Exxon Chemical - Ingénieur Analyste d'Exploitation

    1990 - 1992

  • Capgemini - Ingénieur Logiciel

    SURESNES 1988 - 1990

Formations

  • Polytech'Clermont-Ferrand (Clermont Ferrand)

    Clermont Ferrand 1984 - 1987 Ingénieur