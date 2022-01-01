Retail
Olivier LOURADOUR
Olivier LOURADOUR
RÉGION DE METZ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Conseil
Management
Développement commercial
Entreprises
Int. Computing Advising & Recruitment (ICAR)
- Gérant
2004 - maintenant
http://www.fintech-one.net
Ariane II / Transiciel Luxembourg
- Directeur Technique & Qualité
1999 - 2003
Usinor
- Chef de Service Informatique
VAULX EN VELIN
1997 - 1999
Allied Signal
- Chef de Projet Informatique
1992 - 1996
Exxon Chemical
- Ingénieur Analyste d'Exploitation
1990 - 1992
Capgemini
- Ingénieur Logiciel
SURESNES
1988 - 1990
Formations
Polytech'Clermont-Ferrand (Clermont Ferrand)
Clermont Ferrand
1984 - 1987
Ingénieur