Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Olivier MANCIET
Ajouter
Olivier MANCIET
BORDEAUX
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Bordeaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Laboratoire EA PHARMA
- Délégué pharma
2009 - maintenant
Formations
Bac Es Lycée Sainte Marie De La Bastide (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
1994 - 1994
BTS Action Co (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
1994 - 1996
Réseau
Jean DE MAROLLES