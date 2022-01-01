Menu

Olivier MANCIET

BORDEAUX

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bordeaux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Laboratoire EA PHARMA - Délégué pharma

    2009 - maintenant

Formations

  • Bac Es Lycée Sainte Marie De La Bastide (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 1994 - 1994

  • BTS Action Co (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 1994 - 1996

Réseau