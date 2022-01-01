Retail
Olivier MANGEAT
Olivier MANGEAT
PARIS
Entreprises
Conseil Général de Meurthe et Moselle
- Directeur Territorial Adjoint à l'Aménagement - Territoire Terres de Loraine
2010 - maintenant
Reims Métropole
- Chef du Service Infrastructures et Espaces Urbains
Reims
2007 - 2010
Ville de Reims
- Chef de Service Voirie Circulation
2005 - 2007
SCREG Est
- Conducteur de travaux
2004 - 2005
Formations
ESITC De Metz
Metz
1999 - 2004
Ingénieur
