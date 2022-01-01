Olivier MARESCQ

-
Pernod Ricard
- Senior Project Manager
PARIS
2014 - maintenant
HELPLINE
- Account Delivery Manager
Nanterre
2008 - 2013
HELP-LINE (NEURONES Group) – Nanterre
Leading information management company in the service desk market. €82m turnover and 1,700 employees.
Account Delivery Manager – reporting to Chief Operations Officer
Operational management of a 100-person information management facility (including five managers).
• Absolute autonomy in managing organisation; designing and implementing business performance dashboards; managing logistics
• HR management: defining profiles, putting together teams and upskilling staff
• Standardising and industrialising production processes
• Interfacing with customers in relation to all services and commitments; monitoring progress plans
• Sales and pre-sales: writing bid proposals (technical and organisational components) and detecting project scope creep
Atos
- Operational Account Manager
Bezons
2005 - 2008
Atos – Bezons
Atos is an international information technology services company with annual 2010 pro forma revenues of EUR 8.6 billion and 74,000 employees in 42 countries.
Operational Account Manager – reported to Account Director
Operationally managed a 25-person information management facility (including two managers).
• Responsible for end-to-end management of projects and resources
• Interfaced with customers: responsible for contractual commitments and project profitability
• Took part in defining and implementing process industrialisation strategy
Atos
- Project Manager
Bezons
2004 - 2005
Atos – Bezons
Project Manager, Windows 2000 Rollout – reported to Account Director
Responsible for design, delivery and operational management of Windows 2000 rollout to 2,500 machines.
• Coordinated technical aspects and monitored migration activities
• Recruited, trained and optimised skills of a team of 12