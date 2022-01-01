Menu

Olivier MARESCQ

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Pernod Ricard - Senior Project Manager

    PARIS 2014 - maintenant

  • HELPLINE - Account Delivery Manager

    Nanterre 2008 - 2013 HELP-LINE (NEURONES Group) – Nanterre
    Leading information management company in the service desk market. €82m turnover and 1,700 employees.

    Account Delivery Manager – reporting to Chief Operations Officer

    Operational management of a 100-person information management facility (including five managers).

    • Absolute autonomy in managing organisation; designing and implementing business performance dashboards; managing logistics
    • HR management: defining profiles, putting together teams and upskilling staff
    • Standardising and industrialising production processes
    • Interfacing with customers in relation to all services and commitments; monitoring progress plans
    • Sales and pre-sales: writing bid proposals (technical and organisational components) and detecting project scope creep

  • Atos - Operational Account Manager

    Bezons 2005 - 2008 Atos – Bezons
    Atos is an international information technology services company with annual 2010 pro forma revenues of EUR 8.6 billion and 74,000 employees in 42 countries.

    Operational Account Manager – reported to Account Director

    Operationally managed a 25-person information management facility (including two managers).

    • Responsible for end-to-end management of projects and resources
    • Interfaced with customers: responsible for contractual commitments and project profitability
    • Took part in defining and implementing process industrialisation strategy

  • Atos - Project Manager

    Bezons 2004 - 2005 Atos – Bezons
    Atos is an international information technology services company with annual 2010 pro forma revenues of EUR 8.6 billion and 74,000 employees in 42 countries.

    Project Manager, Windows 2000 Rollout – reported to Account Director

    Responsible for design, delivery and operational management of Windows 2000 rollout to 2,500 machines.

    • Coordinated technical aspects and monitored migration activities
    • Recruited, trained and optimised skills of a team of 12

Formations

  • ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise maintenant

  • Hult International Business School (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2013 - 2014

  • Essec EME

    Paris La Défense 2006 - 2008 Management opérationnel