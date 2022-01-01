Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Olivier MÉLIAND
Ajouter
Olivier MÉLIAND
DIJON
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Dijon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Conseil Départemental de la Côte d'Or
- Directeur de la communication
2009 - maintenant
Conseil Général de la Loire
- Adjoint Directeur de la communication
2005 - 2009
Conseil général de la Charente
- Chargé de communication
2003 - 2005
Formations
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)
Lyon
1994 - 1995
Université Le Mans
Le Mans
1989 - 1994
MAitrise de sciences économiques
Réseau
Butny STÉPHANE
Carine BAR-PONTONNIER
Fabrice JOBARD
Géraldine BODET
Hervé LAYES
Marine DEVERS
Marjorie SIMON
Nicolas BATIFOULIER