Menu

Olivier MÉLIAND

DIJON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Dijon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Conseil Départemental de la Côte d'Or - Directeur de la communication

    2009 - maintenant

  • Conseil Général de la Loire - Adjoint Directeur de la communication

    2005 - 2009

  • Conseil général de la Charente - Chargé de communication

    2003 - 2005

Formations

  • Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)

    Lyon 1994 - 1995

  • Université Le Mans

    Le Mans 1989 - 1994 MAitrise de sciences économiques

Réseau