Menu

Olivier PIBRE

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Auriac - Responsable Logistique

    2014 - 2014

Formations

  • IUT Gestion Logistique et Transport (Aix en Provence)

    Aix en Provence 1993 - 1995

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :