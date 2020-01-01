Menu

Omar AGHA-KAHALA

NEW YORK

En résumé

Multi-cultured executive with an extensive database of professionals/investors and more than 14 years of experience in sales, business development, marketing & finance. Managed teams of sales executives and executed projects from the negotiation of strategic partnerships to operational execution and marketing campaigns. Team, result, process and data-oriented.

I am passionate about technology, entrepreneurship and the on-going pursue of value generation through strategic and well thought partnerships. Self motivated, curious, and always up to creative thinking to deliver high standard solutions. I am fluent in English, French and Arabic.

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • American University Of Beirut (Beirut Lebanon)

    Beirut Lebanon 2002 - 2007 BA in Business Administration - Finance and Accounting emphasis

    Minor in Computer Science

  • College Protestant Francais (Beyrouth)

    Beyrouth 1992 - 2002 French Baccalaureate

