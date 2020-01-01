Omar AGHA-KAHALA

Multi-cultured executive with an extensive database of professionals/investors and more than 14 years of experience in sales, business development, marketing & finance. Managed teams of sales executives and executed projects from the negotiation of strategic partnerships to operational execution and marketing campaigns. Team, result, process and data-oriented.



I am passionate about technology, entrepreneurship and the on-going pursue of value generation through strategic and well thought partnerships. Self motivated, curious, and always up to creative thinking to deliver high standard solutions. I am fluent in English, French and Arabic.