Menu

Ounissi YAAKOUB

BBA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • INNARA TUB PLAST - Responsable de Personnel

    2010 - 2010

  • GAM assurances - Ajents commercial

    2010 - 2010

  • MAGIC DESIGN - Responsable commercial

    2010 - maintenant

Formations

  • INSTITUT NATIONAL DE COMMERCE (Alger)

    Alger 2004 - 2008 Management

    groupe 2

    juin 2008

  • Institut National Spécialise Formation Professionnelle (Alger)

    Alger 2002 - 2004 TS EN GESTION DES RESSOURCES HUMAINES

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :