Ousmane HAIDARA is :
- Made in Mali -- > Exported to China for 6 six years then in France (since 2004)
- Speaks French, English and Chinese mandarin,
- A team player, confident, and ambitious individual who is not afraid of challenges.
- Specialized in PURCHASING, focusing on value creation and innovation.
In short because I am always looking for news challenges, I will be glad to give you my references, and provided that my profile appeals to you don't hesitate to contact me :
By email: ousou13@gmail.com
By phone: +336 59 40 96 09
Mes compétences :
Fleet management
Supplier Relationship Management
Pack Office
Bravosolution
Project Management