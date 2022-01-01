Menu

Ousmane HAIDARA

Puteaux

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Ousmane HAIDARA is :

- Made in Mali -- > Exported to China for 6 six years then in France (since 2004)
- Speaks French, English and Chinese mandarin,
- A team player, confident, and ambitious individual who is not afraid of challenges.
- Specialized in PURCHASING, focusing on value creation and innovation.

In short because I am always looking for news challenges, I will be glad to give you my references, and provided that my profile appeals to you don't hesitate to contact me :

By email: ousou13@gmail.com
By phone: +336 59 40 96 09

Mes compétences :
Fleet management
Supplier Relationship Management
Pack Office
Bravosolution
Project Management

Entreprises

  • Allianz - Mobility Buyer

    Puteaux 2014 - maintenant Member of the mobility purchasing team, I’m involved in Car Fleet and Insurance Contractors purchasing (55M€) such as:
    - Car Fleet: Long Term Leasing companies, car manufacturers, assistance, fleet management solution providers, pool car solutions…
    - Car Insurance: Automotive Experts, Recyclers, Garages, Car Re-insurance…

  • Gemalto - Telecom Buyer

    Meudon 2014 - 2014 - Extracted and Analyzed telecom spending data
    - Developed a new report template
    - Defined appropriate key performance indicators and advise
    complementary frameworks
    - Launched RFI on Telecom Expense Management Solution.

  • Gemalto - Travel Buyer

    Meudon 2013 - 2014 In charge of business accommodation/event purchasing (10 M€)
    - Issued RFI and RFQs in France, Europe, Middle East and Africa.
    - Identified, evaluated and selected accommodation suppliers
    - Supported onsite buyers with hotels identification and selection
    - Participated actively to preferred rates negotiations,
    - Supported in establishing action plans in order to enhance
    use of our internal online booking tool in ASIA/ Latin America.
    Result: 60K€ of cost avoidance.

Formations

  • KEDGE - Business School Bordeaux (Anciennement BEM)

    Paris 2014 - maintenant Master in International Purchasing Management

    (Leading Purchasing Management program in Europe)
    Main subjects studied: Purchasing technics and strategy,
    Reverse marketing, purchasing tools, Negotiation, Finance.

  • ESC Rennes School Of Business

    Rennes 2012 - 2014 1st Year Master in Management

  • Université Toulouse 1 Capitole (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2011 - 2012 Licence Administration Economique et Sociale

    Degree in administration and business management (obtain with honors).

  • Paul Sabatier University – Toulouse III

    Toulouse 2009 - 2011 DUT Techniques de Commercialisation

    A two year undergraduate program in Business Techniques.