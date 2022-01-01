Ousmane HAIDARA is :



- Made in Mali -- > Exported to China for 6 six years then in France (since 2004)

- Speaks French, English and Chinese mandarin,

- A team player, confident, and ambitious individual who is not afraid of challenges.

- Specialized in PURCHASING, focusing on value creation and innovation.



In short because I am always looking for news challenges, I will be glad to give you my references, and provided that my profile appeals to you don't hesitate to contact me :



By email: ousou13@gmail.com

By phone: +336 59 40 96 09



Mes compétences :

Fleet management

Supplier Relationship Management

Pack Office

Bravosolution

Project Management