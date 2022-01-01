Ousmanou NJOYA

I am njoya ousmanou from cameroon. i have a Msc in Water engineering and a BSc in water supply engineering (univ dschang cameroon/ Faculty of Agriculture) . My MSc. water engineering was a Scholarships from Africa union commission and German government implemented by GIZ, DAAD, Kfw at Pan African University Institute of Water and Energy Sciences (including climate change) (Algeria) c/o AbouBker Belkaid University, Tlemcen Algeria which is an initiative of the Heads of State and Government of

the African Union. It is a Premier continental university network whose mission is to provide wholesome postgraduate education geared towards the achievement of a prosperous, integrated and peaceful Africa. i speack french and english .



Mes compétences :

Water supply network design and implementation

Pump station

Integrete water resource management

Borehole realisation and apply hydrogeology and hy

Water treatment plan design

Project desugn and management

Desalination

Irrigation and drainnage

Storm water management, solid waste management, sa

Water quality assessment and water treatment

EPANET, Arc GIS, AutoCAD, Office tools,