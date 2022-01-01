Menu

Ousmanou NJOYA

En résumé

I am njoya ousmanou from cameroon. i have a Msc in Water engineering and a BSc in water supply engineering (univ dschang cameroon/ Faculty of Agriculture) . My MSc. water engineering was a Scholarships from Africa union commission and German government implemented by GIZ, DAAD, Kfw at Pan African University Institute of Water and Energy Sciences (including climate change) (Algeria) c/o AbouBker Belkaid University, Tlemcen Algeria which is an initiative of the Heads of State and Government of
the African Union. It is a Premier continental university network whose mission is to provide wholesome postgraduate education geared towards the achievement of a prosperous, integrated and peaceful Africa. i speack french and english .

Mes compétences :
Water supply network design and implementation
Pump station
Integrete water resource management
Borehole realisation and apply hydrogeology and hy
Water treatment plan design
Project desugn and management
Desalination
Irrigation and drainnage
Storm water management, solid waste management, sa
Water quality assessment and water treatment
EPANET, Arc GIS, AutoCAD, Office tools,

Entreprises

  • unversity of apply sciences and technology ITT cologne Germany - Stagiaire

    2016 - 2016 Laboratory work:

    • on Water membrane technology,
    • soil hydraulic conductivity,
    • hydrometer analysis
    Excursion:

    • Drinking water treatment plan (Cologne),
    • Dam for drinking water
    • Waste water treatment plan of cologne,
    • Hydropower PLANT of Freidrichssegen
    Workshop :

    • water resources and climate change

  • AFCOCAM cameroon - Intern

    2014 - 2015 • Realisation of many bore hole for water supply in littoral and East regions of Cameroon

  • BAFOUSSAM city council - Intern

    2014 - 2014 • Water supply project design for all the city of BAFOUSSAM foster by C2D

  • Ministry of Water and Energy-Cameroon- West delegation - Intern

    2013 - 2013 • Project of Scan Water rehabilitation in BAGANGTÉ Nde subdivision

Formations

  • Harbin Institute Of Technology (Harbin)

    Harbin 2019 - 2023 PhD

  • Pan African University Institute Of Water And Energy Sciences (Including Climate Change (Tlemcen)

    Tlemcen 2015 - 2017 Master

    -Water Quality assessment and water treatment , Integrated Water Resource Management, Sanitation (solid waste, liquid waste, storm water management) and Water Treatment, apply Hydrogeology and borehole realisation; apply hydrology , Water Economics, irragation and drainnage, River Basin Management,water network design and implementation, water treatment plan design, soil conservation, ....

  • FASA/Universite De DSCHANG (Ebolowa)

    Ebolowa 2011 - 2014 BSc water engineering

