Ousmanou NJOYA

I am njoya ousmanou from cameroon. i have a Msc in Water engineering and a BSc in water supply engineering (univ dschang cameroon/ Faculty of Agriculture) . My MSc. water engineering was a Scholarships from Africa union commission and German government implemented by GIZ, DAAD, Kfw at Pan African University Institute of Water and Energy Sciences (including climate change) (Algeria) c/o AbouBker Belkaid University, Tlemcen Algeria which is an initiative of the Heads of State and Government of
the African Union. It is a Premier continental university network whose mission is to provide wholesome postgraduate education geared towards the achievement of a prosperous, integrated and peaceful Africa. i speack french and english .
Mes compétences :
Water supply network design and implementation
Pump station
Integrete water resource management
Borehole realisation and apply hydrogeology and hy
Water treatment plan design
Project desugn and management
Desalination
Irrigation and drainnage
Storm water management, solid waste management, sa
Water quality assessment and water treatment
EPANET, Arc GIS, AutoCAD, Office tools,