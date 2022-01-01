Ousmanou SALI FANGTHEUBE

Présentation
Offrir Mon Expertise en tant que
Consultant ou chef de service
informatique dans des
entreprises sollicitant
l’organisation
systématiques de l’ensemble
MultiMedia, Informatique et
Telecom,
Formation.
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Java
HP Hardware
Zyxel
Wi-Fi
VoIP (Voice over IP)
Sage Accounting Software
SDSL
SAP-TR- C
SAP EBP
SAP
Personal Home Page
Perl Programming
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Macromedia Flash
Linux
LAN/WAN
JavaScript
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
HTML
Dlink
DHTML
CIEL
C++
C Programming Language
Avaya switches
Audit
Apple Mac
Alcatel
Active Server Pages
API