Ousmanou SALI FANGTHEUBE

Verneuil en Halatte

En résumé

Présentation
Offrir Mon Expertise en tant que
Consultant ou chef de service
informatique dans des
entreprises sollicitant
l’organisation
systématiques de l’ensemble
MultiMedia, Informatique et
Telecom,
Formation.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Java
HP Hardware
Zyxel
Wi-Fi
VoIP (Voice over IP)
Sage Accounting Software
SDSL
SAP-TR- C
SAP EBP
SAP
Personal Home Page
Perl Programming
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Macromedia Flash
Linux
LAN/WAN
JavaScript
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
HTML
Dlink
DHTML
CIEL
C++
C Programming Language
Avaya switches
Audit
Apple Mac
Alcatel
Active Server Pages
API

Entreprises

  • SF Consulting - Chef de projet IT

    Verneuil en Halatte 2009 - 2010 Mise en place des cours d'informatiques à l'Alliance Franco-Camerounaise de Garoua-
    Cameroun (Ambassade de France) ( +237 22 27 19 32-99 50 02 75 )

    Chef de projet IT
    Poste complet : Mise en place des cours d'informatique bureautique : Pack Office 2003,
    gestion et pilotage de projets
    Formation des Stagiaires Ingénieur Suppléants

    1 poste pourvus.

  • SF1 Community - IT Consultant

    2005 - maintenant

  • SF CONSULTING - Chargé des cours & Professeur

    Verneuil en Halatte 2005 - 2007 Chargé des cours Professeur en Maintenance en Réseaux et internet cycle d'Ingénieur à
    l'Institut Septentrion Informatique de Garoua ( ++ 237 22 15 70 48 - 99 90 44 18 )

  • SF Consulting - Chef de projet TMA

    Verneuil en Halatte 2005 - 2006 (Cameroun)

    Chef de projet TMA ALFA NET
    Poste complet : Développement, gestion et pilotage de projet, création bisness center cyber
    relation client, expertise technique

Formations

  • Université De Montréal

    Montréal 1999 - 2004

  • Université De Montréal (Monréal)

    Monréal 1999 - 2004 Ingénieur Genie Informatique

    polytechnique.


    Conception et à l'implantation de systèmes, constitués de matériel et de logiciel, ayant pour
    fonction de capter, stocker, traiter, transmettre, contrôler, présenter et, finalement, utiliser
    l'information, le tout dans un contexte pragmatique d'application à des problèmes du monde réel.
    Orientation Multimédia, Conception, Analyse, Implantation, Utilisation et la ge