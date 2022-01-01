Ousmanou SALI FANGTHEUBE

Présentation

Offrir Mon Expertise en tant que

Consultant ou chef de service

informatique dans des

entreprises sollicitant

l’organisation

systématiques de l’ensemble

MultiMedia, Informatique et

Telecom,

Formation.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Office

Java

HP Hardware

Zyxel

Wi-Fi

VoIP (Voice over IP)

Sage Accounting Software

SDSL

SAP-TR- C

SAP EBP

SAP

Personal Home Page

Perl Programming

MySQL

Microsoft Windows

Macromedia Flash

Linux

LAN/WAN

JavaScript

Java 2 Enterprise Edition

HTML

Dlink

DHTML

CIEL

C++

C Programming Language

Avaya switches

Audit

Apple Mac

Alcatel

Active Server Pages

API