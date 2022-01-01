Oussama AZIZI

Mes compétences :
Java
Java EE
JavaScript
UML 2.0
SQL
PL/SQL
Oracle
MySQL
Entreprises
Devocean SA
- Stagiaire PFE
2013 - maintenantMise en place d'une solution web tracking et customer behavior tracking pour une plateforme e-commerce.
Outils: java/jee, jpa, hibernate, spring(mvc, security), maven, apche cxf, mongodb, mysql, pentaho suite.
ONDA
- Stagiaire téchnique
2012 - 2012Conception et développement d'une application web pour la gestion des plans d'action de l'aeroport mohammed V.
Outils: uml, java/jee, hibernate, jsf, primefaces, mysql