Oussama AZIZI

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Java
Java EE
JavaScript
UML 2.0
SQL
PL/SQL
Oracle
MySQL

Entreprises

  • Devocean SA - Stagiaire PFE

    2013 - maintenant Mise en place d'une solution web tracking et customer behavior tracking pour une plateforme e-commerce.
    Outils: java/jee, jpa, hibernate, spring(mvc, security), maven, apche cxf, mongodb, mysql, pentaho suite.

  • ONDA - Stagiaire téchnique

    2012 - 2012 Conception et développement d'une application web pour la gestion des plans d'action de l'aeroport mohammed V.
    Outils: uml, java/jee, hibernate, jsf, primefaces, mysql

  • AUI - Stagiaire ouvrier

    2011 - 2011

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau