Baaloudj Oussama currently works at the Department of Mechanical and Process Engineering , University of Science and Technology Houari Boumediene. Baaloudj does research in Chemical Engineering and Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology. Their current project is 'DEGRADATION OF PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS'.



Mes compétences :

Pharmacologie

Environnement

Chimie pharmaceutique

Pharmacie

Industrie pharmaceutique

HYSYS

Matlab

Minitab