Oussama BAKKA

Graphic Designer | Web Designer | Motion Designer



For the last 5 years, since I was studing Multimedia Developement, I am designing graphics and illustrations for Websites, Logos, Business Cards, Resume Design, Infographics, Brochure, Magazines, Covers, Banners, Flyers, Posters, Backgrounds and T-Shirts, Explainer Videos. I am here to design things with great aesthetics and I don't allow anything less than perfect. I really enjoy working as a Freelancer on different categories in designing and my personal favorites are Website design and Animated video. Software I use for designing are: Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Dreamweaver, Adobe Adobe Fireworks, Adobe InDesign, Adobe After Effects, Adobe premier pro, Adobe Encore... CC version



Mes compétences :

Graphic designer

Motion designer

Développeur web

Flash designer

interactive design

Web design

Web

Intégration web

Print