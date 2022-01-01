Menu

Oussama BAKKA

MOHAMMEDIA

En résumé

Graphic Designer | Web Designer | Motion Designer

For the last 5 years, since I was studing Multimedia Developement, I am designing graphics and illustrations for Websites, Logos, Business Cards, Resume Design, Infographics, Brochure, Magazines, Covers, Banners, Flyers, Posters, Backgrounds and T-Shirts, Explainer Videos. I am here to design things with great aesthetics and I don't allow anything less than perfect. I really enjoy working as a Freelancer on different categories in designing and my personal favorites are Website design and Animated video. Software I use for designing are: Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Dreamweaver, Adobe Adobe Fireworks, Adobe InDesign, Adobe After Effects, Adobe premier pro, Adobe Encore... CC version

Mes compétences :
Graphic designer
Motion designer
Développeur web
Flash designer
interactive design
Web design
Web
Intégration web
Print

Entreprises

  • Envol - Interactive designer

    2014 - maintenant Réalisation des maquettes graphiques pour interfaces Web et mobile
    Réalisation des maquettes graphiques pour applications facebook
    Ergonomie
    Création de logo et de charte graphique

  • Launcharc - Motion & Web designer

    2014 - 2014 Création de vidéos animées sous After Effects
    Conception des supports de communication print (flyers, cartes de
    visite, dépliants, affiches, vidéos, etc.)
    Création de logo et de charte graphique
    Réalisation des maquettes graphiques pour interfaces Web
    Ergonomie
    Architecture & Wireframes
    Intégration HTML,CSS

  • Synchronism - Web designer

    2013 - 2013 Réalisation des maquettes graphiques pour interfaces Web
    Ergonomie
    Architecture & Wireframes
    Création des animations ou des contenus interactifs animés
    Conception graphique

  • Groupon maroc - Multimédia / web designer

    2012 - 2013 Création des images du contenu du site
    Création de vidéos animées sous After Effects
    Réalisation des bannières flash
    Réalisation des supports de communication web
    Gestion de la charte graphique
    Conception des newsletters hebdomadaires

  • Ennova IT - Graphique designer

    2011 - 2012 Conception des supports de communication print (flyers, cartes de
    visite, dépliants, affiches, flyers, vidéos, etc.)
    Création de logo et de charte graphique

  • Shem's PUB - Flash designer

    2011 - 2011 Réalisation des bannières flash
    Intégration des newsletters
    Habillage et graphisme du site
    Intégration des onglets Iframe pour les fan pages Facebook
    Présentation des vidéos sous support MP4

  • Ad'age 21 - Graphiste & Flash designer

    2011 - 2011 Création de site flash
    Conception des supports de communication (flyers, cartes de visite,
    dépliants, affiches, flyers, vidéos, etc. )

Formations

  • Ecole InfoDesign 'Sup (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2009 - 2011 Technicien Spécialisé en Développement Multimédia.

    graphique design, motion design, 3D, montage vidéo, dessin, programmation web, web design

  • Lycée Jaber Ibnou Hayan (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2007 - 2009 Bac Arts appliquées

    Arts appliquées - Design d'environnement, Design multimédia, design de produit,

