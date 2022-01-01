Menu

Oussama BELLIL

TUNIS

En résumé

* I have acquired during my studies polyvalent training and courses that cover many part of the petroleum exploration (Geophysics, Drilling ...)
       - I'm able to assume different responsibilities and face new challenges.
* In my experiences
      - I developed an excellent ability to work under pressure and in a team. With a good sense of priorities, I have a good ability to manage time.
      - Responsible and autonomous.
      - I have a great ease of learning. Well organized and methodical.
      - Physically and mentally able to handle the job.
      - I have the ability to communicate effectively with others to acquire the desired result.

Entreprises

  • Forage et Maintenance - Drilling Engineer

    2015 - 2016 • Establish drilling program.
    • Supervision of many drilling wells in Tunisia
    • Preparing Technical and Financial tender report.
    • video logging uses videocameras to view the borehole walls.

  • L’Entreprise Tunisienne d’Activités Pétrolières - Geophysicist

    2015 - 2015 Reprocessing of land seismic line2D choice of parameters and optimization modules.

  • AAPG IBA - Petrophysicist

    2015 - 2015 Basin analysis, 2D seismic interpretation and analysis of log data from wells and prospect
    evaluation. Presentation in English, duration 30 min. teamwork.

    Results: 1st in North Africa and 3rd in Africa.

  • CFTP - Drilling engineer

    2013 - 2013 Assisted in experimental and literature research and computer engineering calculations.
    Application of acid fracturing in carbonate formation

  • Compagnie des phosphates de Gafsa - Drilling Engineer

    Gafsa 2012 - 2012 Attend a two workover of two wells, southern Tunisia. Repair and Replace damaged Equipment

  • Régi des sondages hydrauliques (RSH) - Intern Drilling Engineer

    2012 - 2012

Formations

  • Faculty Of Sciences Of Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2013 - 2015 master

  • Université Tunis Carthage    (Tunis)

    Tunis 2008 - 2013 Engineering degree

  • Lycée Pilote Gafsa (Tunis)

    Tunis 2004 - 2008 Bachelor

Réseau