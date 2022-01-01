Oussama BELTAIEF

Mes compétences :
Detailed design
Feasibility Studies
Finite Element Analysis
Abaqus
Python Programming
Solidworks
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
Groupe Chimique Tunisien
- Ingénieur Méthode
Tunis2017 - maintenant
Sagemcom
- Project Manager
Rueil-Malmaison2015 - 2017* Detailed design of special machines using 3D modelling ;
* Preparation of weekly workload plans of Design office team;
* Validation and research of new design solution for special machines;
* Validation of the design of special machines, robotised machines, tools, industrial equipment
and technical files (detailed drawings, documentation ..);
* Orientation of the design and development to stay in the industry standards for manufacturing
and testing;
* Analysis and approval of proposed technical solutions, monitoring quality, costs and deadlines;
2012 - 2015* In charge of industrial research within the company (Ventilation system, pumping system, drying system, cost optimization…)
* In charge of the implementation and equipment installation of 1ha micro-algae farm in CHENCHOU GABES
Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation
- Graduation Project
2011 - 2011Graduation Project at CSIRO (
in Australia
* Multi-physics Modelling of Geothermal Energy Harvesting in Sedimentary Aquifers
* Simulation of fluid injection and extraction processes using ABAQUS
Entreprise Tunisienne des Activités
- Engineering internship
2010 - 2010Engineering internship at ETAP (Entreprise Tunisienne des Activités Pétrolières)
* seismic interpretation and evaluation of petroleum prospect potential
Formations
Tunisia Polytechnic School (La Marsa)
La Marsa2010 - 2011Master
Finite element method, ABAQUS, Fluid mechanics, Vibrations, Composite Materials
Tunisia Polytechnic School (Master)
Master2008 - 2011* Main Courses:
Petroleum industry, soil mechanics, geology and geophysics, metallic construction, structure theory, robotics and mechanics, fluid mechanics, heat transfer, project conduct, transport and logistics, aerodynamics, etc.
* Graduation project mention: Excellent (18/20)
Preparatory Institute For Engineering Studies Of Nabeul (Nabeul)
Nabeul2006 - 2008Passing the National Examination to Accede Engineering Schools of Tunisia (Rank: 23/1800) and access to Tunisia Polytechnic School, top Tunisian Engineering Schools