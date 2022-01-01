Menu

Oussama BELTAIEF

Tunis

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Detailed design
Feasibility Studies
Finite Element Analysis
Abaqus
Python Programming
Solidworks
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Groupe Chimique Tunisien - Ingénieur Méthode

    Tunis 2017 - maintenant

  • Sagemcom - Project Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2015 - 2017 * Detailed design of special machines using 3D modelling ;
    * Preparation of weekly workload plans of Design office team;
    * Validation and research of new design solution for special machines;
    * Validation of the design of special machines, robotised machines, tools, industrial equipment
    and technical files (detailed drawings, documentation ..);
    * Orientation of the design and development to stay in the industry standards for manufacturing
    and testing;
    * Analysis and approval of proposed technical solutions, monitoring quality, costs and deadlines;

  • Djerbalgue (AlgaePartners) - Industrialization Engineer

    2012 - 2015 * In charge of industrial research within the company (Ventilation system, pumping system, drying system, cost optimization…)
    * In charge of the implementation and equipment installation of 1ha micro-algae farm in CHENCHOU GABES

  • Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation - Graduation Project

    2011 - 2011 Graduation Project at CSIRO (
    in Australia
    * Multi-physics Modelling of Geothermal Energy Harvesting in Sedimentary Aquifers
    * Simulation of fluid injection and extraction processes using ABAQUS

  • Entreprise Tunisienne des Activités - Engineering internship

    2010 - 2010 Engineering internship at ETAP (Entreprise Tunisienne des Activités Pétrolières)
    * seismic interpretation and evaluation of petroleum prospect potential

Formations

  • Tunisia Polytechnic School (La Marsa)

    La Marsa 2010 - 2011 Master

    Finite element method, ABAQUS, Fluid mechanics, Vibrations, Composite Materials

  • Tunisia Polytechnic School (Master)

    Master 2008 - 2011 * Main Courses:
    Petroleum industry, soil mechanics, geology and geophysics, metallic construction, structure theory, robotics and mechanics, fluid mechanics, heat transfer, project conduct, transport and logistics, aerodynamics, etc.
    * Graduation project mention: Excellent (18/20)

  • Preparatory Institute For Engineering Studies Of Nabeul (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2006 - 2008 Passing the National Examination to Accede Engineering Schools of Tunisia (Rank: 23/1800) and access to Tunisia Polytechnic School, top Tunisian Engineering Schools

Réseau