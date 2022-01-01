Oussama BEN BRAHIM

Mes compétences :
Pneumatics
Calibration
Scaffolding training
Low Voltage
LOS
Generators
Firefighting
Fire & Gas
DDT testing
Audit
Entreprises
PERENCO TUNISIA COMPANY
- Electrical/Instrument Technician
2009 - maintenant
PERENCO TUNISIA COMPANY
- General maintenance technician
2008 - 2009
Formations
Institut Supérieur Des Études Technologiques De GABES ( ISETG) ISETG (Gabès)
Gabès2005 - maintenantDiploma
University (3 years) ended by diploma in high technological studies engineering specialty industrial electricity ;* Training course: CRC SUD (STEG) ;
* Internship initiation: kaoubi electricity company Industrial and building Douz ;
* End-of-study project: I.S.E.T. Gabes «Study and Design of a pumping station cabinet
Lycée El Faouar (El Faouar)
El Faouar1997 - 2004Baccalaureate Degree
Secondary school (7 years) ended by baccalaureate certificate in technical section ;