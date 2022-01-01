Menu

Oussama BEN BRAHIM

EL FAOUAR

Mes compétences :
Pneumatics
Calibration
Scaffolding training
Low Voltage
LOS
Generators
Firefighting
Fire & Gas
DDT testing
Audit

Entreprises

  • PERENCO TUNISIA COMPANY - Electrical/Instrument Technician

    2009 - maintenant

  • PERENCO TUNISIA COMPANY - General maintenance technician

    2008 - 2009

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur Des Études Technologiques De GABES ( ISETG) ISETG (Gabès)

    Gabès 2005 - maintenant Diploma

    University (3 years) ended by diploma in high technological studies engineering specialty industrial electricity ;* Training course: CRC SUD (STEG) ;
    * Internship initiation: kaoubi electricity company Industrial and building Douz ;
    * End-of-study project: I.S.E.T. Gabes «Study and Design of a pumping station cabinet

  • Lycée El Faouar (El Faouar)

    El Faouar 1997 - 2004 Baccalaureate Degree

    Secondary school (7 years) ended by baccalaureate certificate in technical section ;

  • Primary School (El Faouar)

    El Faouar 1992 - 1997

