Oussama BENABBOU

Different training in various area : -training Mud logger geologist , analyse core , and - geoscientist in project the nuclear research center that deals the exploration of uranium, in Hoggar south Algeria, and Logging analysis seminar,

in This trainings I learned to do the applied exploration also works as logging and interpretation, seismic, petrophysics modeling , drilling



Have allowed me to Develop Many skills in the field of geology and geophysics exploration, , teamwork, observation, analysis and scientific research Rigor, motivated, curiosity, desire, passion and sense of organization.



Higher Education:



- Name and type of university

Abu Bakr University Belkaid Tlemcen, Algeria

 Faculty of Earth and the universe :



• From 2012-2014: Master geo-resources

• From 2009-2012: Bachelor Academic Geosciences and useful substances



 Subjects covered :



Geology, oil resources, oil reservoirs and traps , well logging exploration, mud logging, geophysical exploration,seismic, petrophysics fields study, tectonics, stratigraphy, sedimentology, paleontology, Mineralogy, crystallography, geophysics, geochemistry and data processing Petrology of metamorphic rocks, igneous , sedimentary , remote sensing and GIS, Drilling , quarrying , mining resources, geography, geomorphology.



- Control software: Office ™ (Word ™, Excel ™ and PowerPoint ™).

Surfer, Petrel, Map-info, grapher, Global Mapper, ENVI.





