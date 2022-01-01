Menu

Oussama BENJDIA

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Je suis un jeune homme âgé de 25 ans , bachelier et titulaire d’un diplôme de technicien spécialisé en systéme et réseaux Informatiques ayant une expérience de > 1 an .

Mes compétences :
SQL
Wi-Fi
VPN
VLSM
TCP/IP
PPP
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft Excel
Linux
LDAP
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Help desk
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
BIND
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft DOS
Sieges
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Access
Antivirus

Entreprises

  • la société LATCO - Technicien

    2014 - maintenant

  • LATCO - TECHNICIEN EN INFORMATIQUE

    2014 - 2014 Assemblage et Montage des Ordinateurs.
    -Diagnostic des Pannes Hard et Soft.
    -Installation et Configuration Des Systèmes, Logiciels et Applications Informatiques,
    MS-DOS, Windows 2000/XP/Vista et Windows 7, Antivirus, Office 2000/2003/2007.
    -Exploitation des Systèmes < Logiciels Bureautiques et les Commandes Systèmes
    MS-DOS sous Windows XP. WIN 7.WIN 8.
    -Câblage et configuration réseau.
    -Installation et Configuration VIDEOSURVEILLANCE Analogique et IP.
    -Installation et Configuration Des Systèmes VISIOCONFERENCE et AUDIOCONFERENCE Polycom.
    -Installation et Configuration VIDEOPROJECTEURS.
    -Installation et Configuration Tooway - V-sat - Service internet par satellite. ;

  • Roca - Gestion de qualité

    2013 - 2013 JUIN 2013Travail au département informatique. au sein de société Complex Dali Route Eljadida.Casablanca.
    Tâches :
    - Installation et configuration des Postes informatique . ;
    - application. ;
    - installation des imprimantes (locale, et réseaux). ;
    - installation et configuration des serveurs (serveur SQL-bas de donnée - et serveur des messageries).

  • Latco - Système et réseaux informatique

    2013 - maintenant - Installation et configuration des Postes informatique .
    - application.
    - installation des imprimantes (locale, et réseaux).
    - installation et configuration des serveurs (serveur SQL-bas de donnée - et serveur des messageries).

  • Stage au sein de la société générale siège service informatique - Système et réseaux informatique

    2012 - 2013 câblage informatique. ;
    - installation des imprimantes (locale, et réseaux). ;
    - configuration routeur wifi. ;

  • Roca - Stage

    2012 - 2012 gestion de qualité
    -Stage au sein de la société générale siège service informatique.
    Tâches:
    -Maintenance informatique.

  • RCI Reseaux et Câblages Informatiques - Installation

    2012 - maintenant -installation des imprimantes (locale, et réseaux).
    -configuration routeur wifi. ;

  • Aucun - Aucun

    2010 - maintenant

  • BANQUE - INFORMATICIEN

    2003 - 2008

Formations

  • Institut Spécialisé De Technologie Appliqué (ISTA-NTIC) (Settat)

    Settat 2010 - 2012 Diplôme Technicien

    Diplôme Technicien spécialisé en système et réseaux informatique à Institut Spécialisé de Technologie Appliqué (ISTA-NTIC).SETTAT

  • Lycée Ben Abbad SETTAT (Settat)

    Settat 2009 - 2010 Baccalaureate Degree

    en série science expérimentale branche science de la vie et de la terre,

