Oussama CHAOUACHI

* Oracle RAC DBA & Application Server Experience :
• Architecting, planning, and deploying RAC/ASM 11g/12c on Linux environment .
• Installing & configuring Oracle clusterware & Database Software (Troubleshooting using cluvfy & handling common issues that arise during integration of the whole – bugs, network issues, configuration files issues, OCR issue)
• Add or Remove Node from RAC.
• Backup and Recovery issues related (loss of OCR, Voting Disk and Oracle clusterware) & also issues with corruption of individual disk data blocks, loss of OS configuration files, loss of net configuration files
• Migrated Non-ASM Single Instance to ASM RAC Instance.
• Expertise in Oracle Enterprise Manager (OEM 11g) (Cloud control 12c ) , TOAD .
• Expertise in Oracle Flashback , Oracle total recall and Auditing .
• Capacity planning, space management, database upgrades/migration .
• ORACLE Database Administration including planning/implementing backup/recovery strategies using RMAN and without RMAN.
• monitoring Oracle Server using (shell scripts / plsql ) .
• Deploy security protocols, profiles, passwords and privileges.
• Installing & configuring Oracle Application Server 10g & Oracle Middleware 11g in Linux .
• upgrading forms/reports applications from OAS 10g to Weblogic 11g .
* Certifications :
- Oracle Certified Professional (OCP 11 G)
- Oracle Certified Professional (OCP 10 G)
- Oracle Certified Associate (OCA)
- Oracle Certified expert SQL (OCE)
- Junior Level Linux Certification
Mes compétences :
Oracle Database
MySQL
Oracle Reports
RMAN
ORACLE RAC
Talend Open Studio
Oracle Forms
Shell Scripting
Oracle Dataguard
PLSQL
ASM
Data Migration
Oracle linux
Linux Redhat
HPUX