Oussama CHAOUACHI

* Oracle RAC DBA & Application Server Experience :



• Architecting, planning, and deploying RAC/ASM 11g/12c on Linux environment .

• Installing & configuring Oracle clusterware & Database Software (Troubleshooting using cluvfy & handling common issues that arise during integration of the whole – bugs, network issues, configuration files issues, OCR issue)

• Add or Remove Node from RAC.

• Backup and Recovery issues related (loss of OCR, Voting Disk and Oracle clusterware) & also issues with corruption of individual disk data blocks, loss of OS configuration files, loss of net configuration files

• Migrated Non-ASM Single Instance to ASM RAC Instance.

• Expertise in Oracle Enterprise Manager (OEM 11g) (Cloud control 12c ) , TOAD .

• Expertise in Oracle Flashback , Oracle total recall and Auditing .

• Capacity planning, space management, database upgrades/migration .

• ORACLE Database Administration including planning/implementing backup/recovery strategies using RMAN and without RMAN.

• monitoring Oracle Server using (shell scripts / plsql ) .

• Deploy security protocols, profiles, passwords and privileges.

• Installing & configuring Oracle Application Server 10g & Oracle Middleware 11g in Linux .

• upgrading forms/reports applications from OAS 10g to Weblogic 11g .



* Certifications :



- Oracle Certified Professional (OCP 11 G)

- Oracle Certified Professional (OCP 10 G)

- Oracle Certified Associate (OCA)

- Oracle Certified expert SQL (OCE)

- Junior Level Linux Certification



Mes compétences :

Oracle Database

MySQL

Oracle Reports

RMAN

ORACLE RAC

Talend Open Studio

Oracle Forms

Shell Scripting

Oracle Dataguard

PLSQL

ASM

Data Migration

Oracle linux

Linux Redhat

HPUX