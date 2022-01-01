Oussama DAOUMANY

Mes compétences :
Matrise du software
Outils bureautiques
Webmaster
Web design
Retouche d'images
Retouche photo
Dessin vectoriel
Quark Xpress
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign
Entreprises
Risotec
- Graphiste
2014 - maintenant
risotec
- Graphiste
2014 - maintenant: Jusq'un présent graphiste dans une agence de communication à
agence de communication
- Infographiste
2010 - 2014
COM'Attitude
- Infographiste
Paris2010 - 2014
Al khalil Impression
- Chargé d'impression
2009 - 2009numerique et conception graphique ( imprimerie AL KHALIL QATAR
khalid cement industrie complexe
- Contrôleur de Matériel de Construction chez
2008 - 2008Qatar Doha .
Al qadissia
- Agent Commercial
2007 - 2007respensable agent commercial qatar
Desilva et Maghreb Color Print .
- Infographie
2006 - 2006: Stages ( imprimeries : Desilva et Maghreb Color Print .
( impression numerique , offset : flyers, affiches, brochures, façonnage, Depliants. logo ...)
alpha Soode
- Stage
2004 - 2004( alpha Soode) Sté de Commercialisation de monte charge, ascenseurs
CONNAISSANCES TECHNIQUE ET INFORMATIQUE