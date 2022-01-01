Menu

Oussama DAOUMANY

CASA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Matrise du software
Outils bureautiques
Webmaster
Web design
Retouche d'images
Retouche photo
Dessin vectoriel
Quark Xpress
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign

Entreprises

  • Risotec - Graphiste

    2014 - maintenant

  • risotec - Graphiste

    2014 - maintenant : Jusq'un présent graphiste dans une agence de communication à

  • agence de communication - Infographiste

    2010 - 2014

  • COM'Attitude - Infographiste

    Paris 2010 - 2014

  • Al khalil Impression - Chargé d'impression

    2009 - 2009 numerique et conception graphique ( imprimerie AL KHALIL QATAR

  • khalid cement industrie complexe - Contrôleur de Matériel de Construction chez

    2008 - 2008 Qatar Doha .

  • Al qadissia - Agent Commercial

    2007 - 2007 respensable agent commercial qatar

  • Desilva et Maghreb Color Print . - Infographie

    2006 - 2006 : Stages ( imprimeries : Desilva et Maghreb Color Print .
    ( impression numerique , offset : flyers, affiches, brochures, façonnage, Depliants. logo ...)

  • alpha Soode - Stage

    2004 - 2004 ( alpha Soode) Sté de Commercialisation de monte charge, ascenseurs
    CONNAISSANCES TECHNIQUE ET INFORMATIQUE

Formations

  • Lycée Technique AL Laymoune (Rabat)

    Rabat 2005 - 2007 Art graphiqe

    art graphique

  • Lycée Technique AL Laymoune (Rabat)

    Rabat 2004 - 2005 Brevet de technicien Supérieur

  • Lycée Jaber Ibn Hayane - Casablanca (Casa)

    Casa 2004 - 2005 Baccalaureate Degree

Réseau