Oussama GÉNIE CIVILE

Intro:

One element greatly overlooked when taught geotechnical engineering especially in Algeria ; is that engineers are fed erroneous ideas and beliefs that they consider unshakable principles which can be used under any circumstances . Therefore, these engineers grow up just like robots using specific algorithms with no sense of autonomous and spontaneous reasoning , ultimately striping them from the very definition of engineering judgement . I believe that i am the exception in this case, thriving ever so lightly to better grasp my domain of expertise .



My primary goal is to obtain a PhD degree in geotechnical engineering , because i feel that i can be highly productive in scientific research areas.



I am a civil engineer with a major geotechnical engineering , currently working for the LCTP in Algeria .

My primary skills are :

1-Advanced sense of scientific reasoning .

2-True grasp of soil mechanics and respect for Terzaghi's as well as other scientists principles.

3-Always inspiring for new achievements.

4-Honest and hard working individual .

5- Fluent skills in English which provided me with a great grace when it comes to my domain .



Ingénieur civil option géotechnique de l’université de Saad Dahleb - Blida (Algerie)

Je participe aux études géotechniques ainsi que les controles et suivie.













Mes compétences :

Plaxis

Alize

Foxta

K-rea

Auscultation

Construction site

Technical assistance

Earthworks

AutoDesk

Analytical skills

mécanique des roches

Dynamique des sols

geosynthetiques