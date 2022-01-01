Menu

Oussama GUESSOUS

Marne-la-Vallée cedex 2

En résumé

Je suis passionné par les technologies de développement Microsoft, j’occupe actuellement un poste en tant que consultant .net/SharePoint. Certifié sur la plateforme Microsoft, j’ai eu l’occasion de travailler avec SharePoint 2010/2013, ASP.net, MVC, Dynamics CRM. Cela m’a permis de perfectionner mes compétences et développer l’esprit d’initiative.
Durant mes trois années d’exercice dans ce domaine, j'ai acquis une très bonne maîtrise de SharePoint, produit sur lequel, j'ai été successivement développeur, consultant.


Mes CERTIFICATIONS(4)
• 70-480 Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript and CSS3
• 70-488 Developing Microsoft SharePoint Server 2013 Core Solutions
• 70-515 TS: Web Applications Development with Microsoft .NET Frame-work 4.
• 98-364 Database Fundamentals.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft SharePoint
JavaScript
Microsoft SQL Server
C#
MVC
HTML 5
CSS 3
Maven
Entity Framework
Java
ASP.NET
PHP 5
Hudson Jenkins
Dynamics CRM
Visual Basic .Net
PL/SQL
Selenium
Microsoft Office SharePoint Designer
Windows Communication Foundation
nintex
Sharepoint 2010
Sharepoint 2013
JQuery
Hyper-V
Active directory

Entreprises

  • CSTB - Développeur applications web / sharepoint

    Marne-la-Vallée cedex 2 2015 - maintenant Mission en mode régie.

    Projet : Application web (Asp.net) qui permet de gérer les équipements de mesures et d’essais, en utilisant les « fiches de vie ». Une fiche de vie l’ensemble des informations permettant de décrire un équipement.
    -Rendre les pages plus dynamiques (JavaScript) ;
    -Analyse
    -Réalisation de maquettes
    -Développement
    -Maintenance applicative
    -Support utilisateur

    Projet : TMA Applicatif et évolution d'intranet interne (SharePoint 2010)

  • Action Logement - Responsable administration et développement SharePoint

    2015 - 2015 Mission en mode régie.

    -Implémentation de fonctionnalités pour des portails intranet SharePoint avec le modèle objet serveur SharePoint (C#, ASP.NET, XML, Javascript etc.)
    -Création d'une master page qui support le responsive web design selon la taille et résolution de l’écran (mobile, tablette, PC) en utilisant LES MEDIA QUERIES CSS3.
    - Analyse des nouveaux besoins utilisateurs
    -TMA Applicatif et évolution

  • IDIGAO - Consultant .net/sharepoint

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Missions diverses pour plusieurs grands comptes en mode forfait ou régie.

  • IlemGroup - Analyste Développeur (.NET / SharePoint / Dynamics CRM)

    2012 - 2015 Projet : TMA Applicatif et évolution des intranets Migros Genève,Migros Vaud et ilem groupe (Sharepoint 2010)

    Projet : TMA Applicatif et évolution du Dynamics CRM Ilem groupe (2011 & 2013)

    Projet : TMA Applicatif de gestion de documents en ligne pour le compte de l’OMC (Organisation
    Mondiale du Commerce).(ASP.net,Autonomie,SqlServer)

    Projet : Mission de test des performances web et tests de charge chez le client Saham Assurance (Visual Studio 2013)

    Projet : Automatisation des tests d'applications Web,Tutelec, Java avec Selenium RC, Webdriver et avec l'intégration continue à l'aide de Maven et Jenkins.

Formations

  • ESTEM - Ecole Supérieure En Ingénierie De L’information, Télécommunication, Management & Geni (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2012 - 2014 Ingénieur informatique

  • Faculté De Science Et Technique Settat (Settat)

    Settat 2011 - 2012 Licence professionel,

  • ISTA (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2009 - 2011 Technicien spécialisé

Réseau