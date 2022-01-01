Oussama GUESSOUS

Je suis passionné par les technologies de développement Microsoft, j’occupe actuellement un poste en tant que consultant .net/SharePoint. Certifié sur la plateforme Microsoft, j’ai eu l’occasion de travailler avec SharePoint 2010/2013, ASP.net, MVC, Dynamics CRM. Cela m’a permis de perfectionner mes compétences et développer l’esprit d’initiative.
Durant mes trois années d’exercice dans ce domaine, j'ai acquis une très bonne maîtrise de SharePoint, produit sur lequel, j'ai été successivement développeur, consultant.
Mes CERTIFICATIONS(4)
• 70-480 Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript and CSS3
• 70-488 Developing Microsoft SharePoint Server 2013 Core Solutions
• 70-515 TS: Web Applications Development with Microsoft .NET Frame-work 4.
• 98-364 Database Fundamentals.
Mes compétences :
Microsoft SharePoint
JavaScript
Microsoft SQL Server
C#
MVC
HTML 5
CSS 3
Maven
Entity Framework
Java
ASP.NET
PHP 5
Hudson Jenkins
Dynamics CRM
Visual Basic .Net
PL/SQL
Selenium
Microsoft Office SharePoint Designer
Windows Communication Foundation
nintex
Sharepoint 2010
Sharepoint 2013
JQuery
Hyper-V
Active directory