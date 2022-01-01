Oussama JOUINI (OUSSAMA JOUINI)

Im a Mechatronics Engineering student working to better understand how to convert a broad idea into a functional system. My expertise includes project design and management, mechanical and electronic design as well as the development and implementation of machine learning algorithms and models. I enjoy generating new ideas and devising feasible solutions to broadly relevant problems. My colleagues would describe me as a driven, resourceful individual who maintains a positive, proactive attitude when faced with adversity. Currently, Im seeking opportunities that will allow me to develop and promote technologies that benefit humans. Specific fields of interest include robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence.